Kindred launches proprietary tech platform in Pennsylvania

VALLETTA, Malta, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred continues the rollout of its proprietary tech platform in North America by launching in Pennsylvania. This follows the successful launch in New Jersey in May. Customers in Pennsylvania were able to access Unibet Casino and Sportsbook apps on the Kindred platform from July 10.

Kindred Group plc (Kindred) expands its proprietary platform to Pennsylvania, providing customers with an enhanced experience, personalised content and products, as well as improved analytics. Pennsylvania is a key multi-product market for Kindred, and it's Unibet brand has been live in the market for over three years.

"We are delighted to be able migrate our customers in Pennsylvania onto the Kindred platform. Since launching in New Jersey, our customers have reported enhanced design, navigation and stability. We look forward to rolling out the Kindred platform to further States", says Nils Andén, Interim CEO of Kindred Group.  

