Kindred live in Arizona from Day 1

LONDON SW QW, Sweden, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With its second state launch in a little over a week, Kindred continues its US expansion into its sixth state, Arizona. Kindred enters Arizona through a multi-state partnership with the Quechan Tribe of the Fort Yuma Indian Reservation.

Kindred Group plc (Kindred), is through its brand Unibet, continuing its US expansion by first launching mobile sportsbook in Arizona, with retail sportsbook following shortly. Unibet enters the Arizona market under its partnership with the Fort Yuma Quechan Tribe of the Fort Yuma Indian Reservation. In addition to Arizona being Unibet's sixth US state, it is also the company's first step toward the West Coast.

Arizona is home to a professional WNBA team, four professional men's teams and high profile collegiate teams, making the state a year-round sporting destination. Unibet's launch in the state aligns with the start of the football season. With the abundance of sporting events throughout the year, customers can expect fresh, engaging promotions from Unibet on a regular basis.

"We are extremely pleased to be awarded one of the ten tribal licenses available in the state of Arizona," says Manuel Stan, SVP Kindred US. "This means Unibet is able to be in the first wave of operators launching in the first day when the market opens, which aligns perfectly with the start of the football season."

"Arizona's passion for sports is unmatched, and through our great partnership with the Quechan Tribe, we're excited to first provide a mobile sportsbook experience for sports fans of all levels with retail to follow. The partnership is one we look forward to building on longterm, with the opportunity to expand into California when the market regulates," concludes Stan.

"The Quechan Tribe is looking forward to having a great partnership with Kindred Group. With mobile and retail sportsbook in Arizona, we look forward to bringing additional economic development opportunities and benefits to the Tribe. The additional revenues will serve our members for vital programs for our community" says Jordan D. Joaquin, Quechan President.

The agreement spans over a ten-year period with an option of extending in the future. It includes sports betting first online and retail to follow, as well as iGaming pending legislation passage. Kindred will continue to invest in growing its US operations where market conditions support a sustainable business model.

