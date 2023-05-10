VALLETTA, Malta, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred is live with its proprietary tech platform in New Jersey. Through a richer set of analytics and data the platform will bring a safer environment and an improved customer experience to the customers. The launch in New Jersey is an important step towards rolling out the Kindred platform across Kindred's US footprint.

Kindred Group plc (Kindred) is now live in the US with the Kindred Platform. As previously communicated, Kindred received the final approval for its proprietary gaming platform from the New Jersey regulator, the Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE), earlier this year. The platform will provide an enhanced customer experience with customisable and personalised content and products, as well as improved analytics and flexibility.

"I am proud and grateful of what our team have made possible. However, the true winners are our customers in New Jersey who now will have access to a platform that will give them a safer and more enjoyable gambling experience. We are now preparing to roll out the tech platform to all the states we operate in. Our aim is to migrate Pennsylvania to the Kindred platform during the second half of the year", says Henrik Tjärnström, CEO, Kindred Group.

The proprietary tech platform is already an integral part of the Kindred brands' success in Australia and the European markets.

For more information:

Maria Angell Dupont, External Communications Manager, Kindred Group

[email protected]

+46 72 165 15 17

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3767199/2047558.pdf Kindred platform live in New Jersey https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/kindred-live-in-new-jersey,c3177332 Kindred live in New Jersey

SOURCE Kindred Group