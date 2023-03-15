Kindred publishes Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022

VALLETTA, Malta, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group has today published its combined Annual and Sustainability Report for the 2022 financial year. The report can be accessed on Kindred Group's website www.kindredgroup.com.

Kindred Group plc (Kindred) has today published its combined Annual and Sustainability Report for the 2022 financial year. The report provides an introduction to Kindred as a company and the Group's long-term strategy and key value creation drivers. It also includes facts and figures, case studies, as well as ambitions and commitments within Kindred's sustainability strategy.

The sustainability report sets out long-term sustainability ambitions next to the important ambition of reaching zero per cent Gross winnings revenue from harmful gambling. Kindred has also continued to work on limiting climate impact has verified its targets in accordance with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), entered into new partnerships, participated in local community initiatives and continued the development of its diversity, equity and inclusion agenda.

In his CEO comment, Henrik Tjärnström highlights Kindred's focus going forward; "While 2022 has been a challenging year, I am proud and grateful for the hard work put in by all my colleagues at Kindred and at Relax Gaming. We have work to do, and we have set ambitious targets for 2025, as well as an Underlying EBITDA guidance of GBP 200 million for the full year 2023. I am fully confident we will achieve this and as a team we will execute on the strategy we have set."

Kindred's Annual General Meeting will be held on 20 April 2023 at 10.00 CEST in Stockholm, Sweden.

The 2022 Annual and Sustainability Report and Accounts, prepared using the single electronic reporting format specified in the Transparency Directive ESEF Regulation, can be accessed on the Group's website at the following link.

Attached to this Company Announcement is the Directors' Declaration on ESEF Annual Financial Reports.

As part of Kindred's ambition to reduce the company's environmental impact, the Annual and Sustainability Report 2022 is only made available in a digital format.

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 15-03-2023 10:30 CET.

