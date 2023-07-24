Kindred reports on revenue from harmful gambling in the second quarter 2023

VALLETTA, Malta, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred's commitment to contribute to a sustainable industry across all markets continues. In the second quarter of 2023, Kindred's share of revenue from harmful gambling was 3.1 per cent. The improvement effect after interventions was 86.4 per cent.

 Kindred Group plc's (Kindred) responsible gambling efforts are guided by its ambition to generate zero per cent revenue from harmful gambling. For the second quarter in 2023, the share of revenue from harmful gambling was 3.1 per cent. In addition to the revenue share, the improvement effect after interventions was 86.4 per cent.

Global statistics from Kindred Group  

Q3 2022  

Q4 2022* 

Q1 2023** 

Q2 2023 

Share of gross winnings revenue from high-risk players  

3.8 %

3.5 %

3.3 %

3.1 %

Improvement effect after interventions  

82.6 %

82.1 %

83.0 %

86.4 %

90 day rolling period between 20 March 2023 and 17 June 2023
*Previously reported as 3.3%, see correction below. ** Previously reported as 3.0%, see correction below.

"Our 'Journey towards Zero' ambition is an important parameter for Kindred and our ability to contribute towards a fact-based dialogue on how to establish a more sustainable gambling industry. It also acts as a fundamental metric in Kindred's internal efforts to improve our responsible gambling efforts. We have always been clear on that we will not achieve this ambition overnight. Collaboration across industry stakeholders remains a critical success factor, such as our collaboration with the Swedish treatment center Spelfriheten where we address harmful gambling by combining our complementary expertise towards a common goal", says Nils Andén, Interim CEO of Kindred Group.

Kindred started to communicate its Journey towards Zero in February 2021 and has disclosed the share of revenue from harmful gambling, as well as the improvement effect after interventions, on a quarterly basis. Kindred continuously develops and improves its monitoring of harmful gambling, and as such historic and comparative data may be impacted. Kindred does not intend to publish restated historic data.

Correction

Due to a miscalculation, Kindred reported inaccurate numbers for the share of revenue from harmful gambling for Q4 2022 and Q1 2023. The miscalculation was due to a data handling error in connection to an update of the data reporting on self-excluded customers and has since been resolved.

About our Journey towards Zero

Kindred Group is committed to transform gambling by being a trusted source of entertainment that contributes positively to society. Therefore, Kindred has set an ambition to reach zero per cent revenue from harmful gambling and to report this metric on a quarterly basis. This is done to increase transparency, to support a fact-based dialogue about harmful gambling, and to raise awareness of the Group's sustainability work. To read more, visit: www.kindredgroup.com/zero 

