Kindred's revenue from harmful gambling amounted to 4.3 per cent

VALLETTA, Malta, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred continue to focus on contributing to a more sustainable gambling market through an open and fact-based discussion across industry stakeholders. In the second quarter of 2021, Kindred's share of revenue from harmful gambling increased slightly to 4.3 per cent.

In February this year, Kindred Group plc (Kindred) started to communicate about its "Journey towards zero" by announcing the share of revenue derived from harmful gambling. Kindred has set an ambition to reach zero per cent of revenue from harmful gambling by the end of 2023 and report this on a quarterly basis. The purpose is to be transparent with data and raise awareness on what needs to be done to prevent high-risk gambling in society.

For the second quarter of 2021, the share of revenue from harmful gambling increased slightly to 4.3 per cent from 3.9 per cent in Q1 2021.

Global statistics from Kindred Group Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021* Share of gross winnings revenue from high-risk players 4.3% 3.9% 4.3% Improvement effect after interventions 75.7% 76.6% 76.9%

*90 day rolling period between 19 March 2020 and 19 June 2021

"During the past quarter we have continued to see a positive and constructive dialogue across the industry in terms of achieving a more sustainable gambling market. Ensuring that the discussion continues to take place, and that it is fact-based, is vital if we are to achieve the ambition we have set. Despite our revenue increasing slightly this quarter, which is an expected fluctuation, we remain dedicated and focused on our journey towards zero", comments Henrik Tjärnström, CEO of Kindred Group.

Kindred's data on revenue from harmful gambling will be updated quarterly and published on Kindred Group's website together with a measurement of the effectiveness of the sustainability work. To read more, visit: www.kindredgroup.com/zero.

Kindred will host the Sustainable Gambling Conference on 5 October with the theme "Safer gambling: A shared responsibility". To read more, visit: www.sustainablegambling.com.

