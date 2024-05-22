Kindred Spirits: Pinehurst and Sweetens Cove Link Up at The Cradle

Sweetens Cove Bourbon Co-Founder Andy Roddick Kicks Off the Kindred Spirits Signature Cocktail Program at Pinehurst's New Short Course, The Cradle

PINEHURST, N.C., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinehurst Golf Resort and Sweetens Cove Spirits Company are joining forces to add an extra shot of fun at The Cradle, Pinehurst's 9-hole par-3 short course designed by Gil Hanse, with a signature Sweetens Cove bourbon cocktail and seasonal programming series for 2024.

"Sweetens Cove and The Cradle at Pinehurst are kindred spirits that emphasize fun and accessibility in golf." Sweetens Cove and Pinehurst announce the Kindred Spirits partnership that connects the Sweetens Cove Golf Club and The Cradle at Pinehurst through a signature cocktail series and a year of programming to celebrate the fun and accessibility of short-course golf.

The Kindred Spirits partnership between Pinehurst and Sweetens Cove includes a cocktail program at Pinehurst's open-air bar, The Cradle Crossing. Kindred Spirits launched in May with a signature Sweet Tea Old Fashioned created with award-winning Sweetens Cove Bourbon, which is the only bourbon directly connected to and inspired by a golf course.

"Four years ago, we had a crazy idea to start a bourbon company based around a magical place in South Pittsburgh, Tennessee, called Sweetens Cove Golf Club which has become one of the most beloved 9-hole courses in the country. The Kindred Spirits connection with Pinehurst and The Cradle emphasizes fun and accessibility in the game golf while building new friendships and traditions—with a splash or two of hand-crafted bourbon," said Roddick, who co-owns Sweetens Cove Golf Club and Sweetens Cove Spirits Company with NFL great Peyton Manning.

In 2024, Pinehurst will also host informal seasonal events with Sweetens Cove involving bourbon, BBQ, music and short course golf competitions.

"Golfers enjoy The Cradle and Sweetens Cove for a lot of the same reasons – the golf is fun and there is an emphasis on the joyful camaraderie of your playing partners," says Gonzague Muchery, Pinehurst Resort's Director of Food & Beverage. "The Kindred Spirits cocktail is a great first step in bonding these two golfing destinations together. We're excited for more opportunities in the future."

About Pinehurst Resort

Established in 1895 in the Sandhills of North Carolina, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club is a 2,200-acre property featuring nine outstanding golf courses, a 9-hole par-3 course, 16 clay tennis courts, an award-winning spa, other recreation and social activities for families, and elegant accommodations across one hotel, two inns and condos. Widely known as the Cradle of American Golf, Pinehurst hosted more single golf championships – including the U.S. Open, U.S. Women's Open, PGA Championship, the Ryder Cup and PGA TOUR Championship – than any other site in North America. In 2024, it will again welcome the U.S. Open. The resort is slightly more than an hour from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, 90 minutes from Charlotte Douglas International Airport and only a half-day drive from many east coast cities. To book tee times and golf packages: www.pinehurstresort.com , 855.235.8507.

About Sweetens Cove Spirits Company

The New York Times has called Sweetens Cove, a 9-hole, public golf course located between Nashville and Chattanooga, Tennessee "The Little Course That Could," for its heart-warming story and world-class architecture. GolfWeek Magazine's Modern 100 List has placed it as America's highest-rated 9-hole loop and one of the Top 50 in the nation, ranking higher than six courses that have hosted a U.S Open. It has been described as "Field of Dreams Meets Tin Cup," for its cult-like following, summer camp-like vibe, and breath-taking design and environment. In 2019, the course was acquired by a group of friends, including Peyton Manning, Andy Roddick, Mark Rivers, Skip Bronson, Tom Nolan, and Drew Holcomb (along with original creator Rob Collins). Other owners include Eli Manning, Cooper Manning and Jim Nantz. In 2020, the same group debuted the acclaimed Sweetens Cove Tennessee Bourbon, created by Master Distiller Marianne Eaves, in a limited edition, inspired by a ritual at the golf course where first-time visitors take a celebratory shot of whiskey at the first-tee. The second limited-edition ultra-premium release followed in 2021, with Kennessee making the brand more widely accessible beginning in April 2022.

