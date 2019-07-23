Kindred Spirits: When a Medium Befriends a Spirit - a New Book

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's uncommon for a medium to really get to know a spirit so well that the living person considers the spirit a best friend. But, that's exactly what happened to medium and paranormal investigator Rob Gutro. Gutro, best-selling Amazon.com paranormal author, medium and paranormal investigator, recently published his story "Kindred Spirits: When a Medium Befriends a Spirit."

Cover of "Kindred Spirits" by Rob Gutro, available on Amazon.com Credit: Covers by Lisa Postcard for Kindred Spirits. Credit: Rob Gutro

When Rob met his partner Tom in 2005, Ed's spirit came along for the ride. Tom knew Ed, but Rob never met him since Ed died in 1996. Over the last 14 years, Ed has communicated with Rob so much, that he now considers Ed a good friend.

Now, Ed often communicates to Rob and has revealed his sense of humor, his heart, and helped solved the mystery of his passing. Ed's "Spirit Treasure Hunt" showed his family he's with them, too. Ed even sent a look-alike to rescue Rob during a vacation in England. As you read about this special spirit named Ed and his sometimes funny communications, you'll learn signs your loved ones send. This book will teach you how to be more aware of messages from your loved ones in spirit.

"Being a friend with Ed in spirit is like having a friend who lives in another state," Gutro said in describing his relationship with Ed's spirit.

Although Rob has become known as a "Pet Medium" through the success of his books "Pets and the Afterlife" and "Pets and the Afterlife 2," he also connects with human Earthbound ghosts and spirits.

He is the first in the paranormal field to make the distinction between earthbound ghosts and spirits who have crossed over. Rob has three books about his experience with human ghosts and spirits, called "Ghosts and Spirits," "Lessons Learned from Talking to the Dead," and "Ghosts of England on a Medium's Vacation," the latter of which was published last year.

Rob Gutro is a member of the Inspired Ghost Tracking Group of Maryland, and has been featured in the Washington Post and nationally syndicated radio programs like "Coast to Coast AM." Rob is a volunteer with Dachshund and Weimaraner rescues and gives fundraising lectures for animal rescues around the U.S., teaching grieving pet parents how pets communicate from the afterlife.

