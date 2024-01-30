Kindred unveils strategic partnership with Stats Perform to power Kindred Sportsbook Platform

News provided by

Kindred Group

30 Jan, 2024, 02:13 ET

Kindred has signed an extensive agreement with Stats Perform which will give access to Stats Perform's full RunningBall and Opta product suite. This includes comprehensive, real-time official sports data feeds and statistics, allowing Kindred's customers a frictionless in-play betting experience as well as trusted proposition betting markets centred around player performance, a highly innovative live bet-builder product. 

VALLETTA, Malta, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc (Kindred) continues the development of its proprietary sportsbook platform, Kindred Sportsbook Platform (KSP), by signing a wide-ranging agreement with Stats Perform to utilise RunningBall official in-play sports data feed, Opta player statistics, and an extensive range of content to entertain and inform customers.  High quality and low latency data will enable Kindred customers to enjoy the fastest and most friction-free experience. RunningBall and Opta products and services are important components when supporting this level of differentiation. The content delivered via Stats Perform's new Content Player Pro such as contextual insights, preview videos, live expected goals and in-game momentum will enhance the customer experience. The agreement supports Kindred's ambition to build a superior product and experience with data and differentiation at its heart.

"We are thrilled to announce our expanded strategic partnership with Stats Perform, a move that will unequivocally benefit our valued sports fans and customers. This collaboration is a testament to our unwavering commitment to building the Kindred Sportsbook Platform with the best data available on the market. We firmly believe that Stats Perform, with its expertise, trusted brands, consistent and unique data points, will be an ally as we continue to develop and roll-out our proprietary sportsbook platform. This partnership will set new standards in delivering a unique and superior sports betting experience," says Andreas Reimblad, Director Sportsbook, Kindred Group.

"This new agreement deepens a long-standing and highly productive partnership with Kindred. We are excited to help take Kindred to great heights through our market leading, built-for betting RunningBall and Opta products. We are delighted that Kindred recognise the value we will unlock together in this exciting new partnership," comments Andrew Ashenden, Chief Betting Officer, Stats Perform.

"I am proud to highlight the exceptional efforts and dedication demonstrated by both our team at Kindred and our partners at Stats Perform in reaching this renewed agreement.  The collaboration so far has given us a mutual understanding of the ever-changing dynamics in a rapidly evolving competitive market, with increasing regulations," continues Andreas Reimblad.

For more information:
Maria Angell Dupont, External Communications Manager, Kindred Group
[email protected]
+46 72 165 15 17



