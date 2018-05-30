KindredBio Announces Positive Results from Pilot Effectiveness Study of KIND-014 for the Treatment of Gastric Ulcers in Horses

This study was a randomized, single-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging study that enrolled 53 horses (40 horses in three KIND-014 groups with different doses and dosing schedules, 13 horses in the placebo group). The objective was to determine the effective dose of KIND-014 for the treatment of gastric ulcers in horses. At Week 3, the gastric ulcer resolution (gastric ulcer score=0) rates in all three KIND-014 groups were statistically significantly higher than the placebo group (p-values < 0.05).

"We are very pleased with the positive results from this study and believe that KIND-014 has the potential to improve the treatment of horses with this important medical need. We look forward to advancing KIND-014 into the next phase of development," stated Richard Chin, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of KindredBio.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company's strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. KindredBio's first approved drug is Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the management of weight loss in cats.

