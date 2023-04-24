Kindred's revenue from harmful gambling decreased to 3.0 per cent in the first quarter of 2023

VALETTA, Malta, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the first quarter of 2023, Kindred Group's share of revenue from harmful gambling decreased to 3.0 per cent and the improvement effect after interventions was 83.0 per cent. During the quarter, effects of automated technological solutions such as detecting and engaging with customers at risk through automated interventions are showing initial signs of a positive trend.

Kindred Group plc (Kindred) reports a decrease in the share of revenue from harmful gambling to 3.0 (3.3) per cent in the first quarter of 2023. This positive trend can be attributed to improvements focused on enhancing the customer's responsible gambling journey. During the quarter, 83.0 per cent of detected customers saw improved gambling behaviour after an intervention was made by Kindred's responsible gambling and customer facing teams. This is a small improvement from the previous quarter and serves as another testament to the importance of intervention efforts.

Global statistics from Kindred Group Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023* Share of gross winnings revenue from high-risk players 3.3 % 3.8 % 3.3 % 3.0 % Improvement effect after interventions 84.7 % 82.6 % 82.1 % 83.0 %

*90 day rolling period between 20 December 2022 and 19 March 2023

"We have continuously emphasised the importance of detecting and engaging with our customers who are showing markers of harm. To prevent a harmful behaviour, early intervention is critical, and I am glad that we can see result of the roll out of automated interventions that we have done in some of our markets," says Henrik Tjärnström, CEO of Kindred Group.

"Going forward I look forward to following the holistic approach and collaboration across different teams within Kindred. Responsible gambling is not a factor only for one team, but it is something that every single employee contributes to through their knowledge and commitment to reducing harmful revenue. By our tech teams working hand in hand with the responsible gambling and customer facing teams, we can swiftly release improved interventions across different markets. All in line with our Journey towards Zero road map," concludes Tjärnström.

About our Journey towards Zero

Kindred Group is committed to transform gambling by being a trusted source of entertainment that contributes positively to society. Therefore, Kindred has set an ambition to reach zero per cent revenue from harmful gambling and to report this metric on a quarterly basis. This is done to increase transparency, to support a fact-based dialogue about harmful gambling, and to raise awareness of the Group's sustainability work. To read more, visit: www.kindredgroup.com/zero.

For more information:

Maria Angell Dupont, External Communications Manager, Kindred Group

[email protected]

+46 72 165 15 17

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3756339/2003825.pdf Kindred's revenue from harmful gambling decreased to 3.0 per cent in first quarter of 2023 https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/kindred-ma-nsberg-2,c3169865 Kindred ma nsberg 2

SOURCE Kindred Group