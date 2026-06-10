Kindsight and Apra International release first-of-its-kind benchmark study and maturity index to support donor research

New research introduces a statistically validated maturity index that predicts fundraising outcome—giving every prospect development team a meaningful benchmark for the first time.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Kindsight, the leader in enterprise fundraising and donor intelligence software, today released its 2026 North American Prospect Development Benchmark Study. Released in partnership with practitioner advisor Apra International, the study is the first large-scale benchmarking effort designed specifically for the prospect development profession.

Based on survey data from 500 organizations across the United States and Canada, the study gives fundraising and advancement leaders data-driven reference points for staffing, technology investment, pipeline conversion, and more. It also introduces the Prospect Development Maturity Index (PDMI), a first-of-its-kind scorecard that measures how effectively an organization runs its prospect development operation.

"Prospect development has always punched above its weight," says author Cherian Koshy, CFRE, CAP®, ACFRE, Vice President of Market Insights at Kindsight. "This study gives the field something it has never had: the evidence to walk into a budget meeting and show exactly what research contributes to the bottom line—and the benchmarks to keep raising the bar."

Key findings from the study include:

Modest investment, outsized impact. Most organizations dedicate less than one full-time staff member to prospect research and spend roughly $50,000 a year—a small outlay relative to the fundraising revenue it helps generate.

Most organizations dedicate less than one full-time staff member to prospect research and spend roughly $50,000 a year—a small outlay relative to the fundraising revenue it helps generate. A staffing gap worth closing. The best-performing organizations staff about 1 researcher for every 3 fundraisers, while the typical organization has 1 for every 6—a gap that shows where investment is being left on the table.

The best-performing organizations staff about 1 researcher for every 3 fundraisers, while the typical organization has 1 for every 6—a gap that shows where investment is being left on the table. A measurement blind spot. Nearly 1 in 3 organizations cannot tell whether a donor identified by research ever made a gift, making impact difficult to prove.

Nearly 1 in 3 organizations cannot tell whether a donor identified by research ever made a gift, making impact difficult to prove. A high-value habit that costs nothing. Looking up donors more frequently is one of the strongest predictors of a high-performing program.

Looking up donors more frequently is one of the strongest predictors of a high-performing program. How you work beats how big you are. Among organizations with limited staff and resources—which describe nearly 4 in 10 organizations in the study—how a research team works matters more than how big it is.

The study's most exciting output is the PDMI itself—a statistically validated composite score that links day-to-day practices to fundraising results. An interactive self-assessment tool lets organizations score their own operations against the index.

"For too long, prospect development teams have operated without these specific data points," said Lindsey Nadeau, CFRE, Apra International President-Elect and VP of Philanthropy Insight at UNICEF USA. "This report gives our field a common language and the evidence needed to connect prospect development work to revenue outcomes, while advocating for the staffing, technology, and operational support required to drive revenue growth."

The 2026 study represents the first wave of what Kindsight and Apra International intend to be an ongoing longitudinal research effort. Future editions will expand the sample size, deepen sector-specific analysis, and track changes in field-wide maturity over time.

Explore the findings

Read the full report here.

here. Use the interactive self-assessment tool here.

here. Join the live walkthrough on July 14 at 1:00 PM ET, hosted by Cherian Koshy (Kindsight) and Lindsey Nadeau (UNICEF USA | Apra International). The session covers the Prospect Development Maturity Index, pipeline conversion benchmarks, and the most actionable insights from 500 participating organizations. Register here.

Press contact: [email protected]

About Kindsight

Kindsight builds technology that helps fundraisers make a difference. Founded on over three decades of innovation, and trusted by over 4,500 organizations worldwide, Kindsight is the market leader in advancement and fundraising software, supporting the education, healthcare, and nonprofit sectors to achieve their goals through smarter, more connected fundraising. Natively built upon the Salesforce architecture, Kindsight's Fundraising Platform is anchored in the strength and flexibility of the Ascend CRM, powered by the trusted insights of iWave data, and unified by seamless workflows and connected data.

Kindsight helps organizations discover the right donors, inspire personal connections at scale, and grow giving year after year. With industry-leading prospect research solutions, award-winning fundraising CRMs, a dynamic constituent portal, and an AI assistant built for modern fundraising, Kindsight's product suite is truly changing the game for donor fundraising. Connect your story to donors who care about your cause—at any scale, in real time—that's the power of Kindsight. Learn more at kindsight.io.

About Apra International

Apra International is proud to serve as the practitioner advisor for Kindsight's 2026 Prospect Development Benchmark Report. As the professional home for data-driven fundraising professionals, Apra International advances the field by providing accessible learning and career pathways to upskill and lead in a technology-enabled, ethical, and rapidly evolving philanthropic landscape. We foster an inclusive, connected and collaborative global community while leading the development and dissemination of best practices, insights, and emerging trends. Learn more at aprahome.org.

SOURCE Kindsight