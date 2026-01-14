Kindsight elevates fundraiser efficiency and effectiveness with new AI-powered features in its Fundraising Platform

In today's demanding and dynamic fundraising environment, organizations are often buried in administrative tasks, pulling them away from the meaningful work of connecting with supporters. Kindsight Intelligence was built to address that challenge--it moves beyond generic AI by offering intuitive tools specifically designed for the unique challenges of modern fundraising.

Key features of Kindsight Intelligence

Kindsight Intelligence offers four powerful, easy-to-use components:

KI Assistant : Get the most out of product features and learn best practices with an in-platform chatbot for quick support.

: Get the most out of product features and learn best practices with an in-platform chatbot for quick support. KI Briefings : Walk into meetings prepared with fast, comprehensive summaries for donor interactions and events.

: Walk into meetings prepared with fast, comprehensive summaries for donor interactions and events. KI Advanced Contact Reports : Turn messy notes or voice memos into clear, complete contact reports in minutes.

: Turn messy notes or voice memos into clear, complete contact reports in minutes. KI Personalized Donor Outreach: Craft tailored emails and call scripts grounded in donor history and engagement signals.

"We know that technology is at its best when it feels less like a tool and more like a partner," says Hemant Kashyap, Kindsight's Chief Product Officer. "By embedding AI workflows directly into the CRM, we're not just adding features--we're empowering the critical processes you rely on every day. These tools are tailored to how advancement teams truly operate, using real donor context to deliver precise insights that streamline your work like never before."

Data protection and privacy in Kindsight Intelligence

Built with enterprise-grade security, Kindsight Intelligence ensures your data is private and protected. With zero long-term data retention and compliance with ISO, SOC, and GDPR standards, organizations can confidently leverage AI without compromising security.

"AI has the potential to completely reshape annual giving. It helps us understand people better--the kinds of messages they'll respond to, the next best action for each person--and that changes everything. Instead of blasting out endless generic emails, we'll be able to build individualized journeys powered by data and AI. It allows us to deliver that major-gift-level personalization at scale. That's the potential I see in Kindsight Intelligence," says Adam Compton, Executive Director of Annual Giving at North Carolina State University.

Kindsight Intelligence is available now in the Fundraising Platform. Natively built upon the Salesforce architecture, Kindsight's Fundraising Platform is anchored in the strength and flexibility of the Ascend CRM, powered by the trusted insights of iWave data, and unified by seamless workflows and connected data.

To learn more about Kindsight Intelligence don't miss our launch webinar, Introducing: Kindsight Intelligence, on January 20, to see how these tools can help teams focus on what truly matters--building stronger donor relationships.

About Kindsight

Kindsight builds technology that helps fundraisers make a difference. Founded on over three decades of innovation, and trusted by over 4,000 organizations worldwide, Kindsight is the market leader in advancement and fundraising software, supporting the education, healthcare, and nonprofit sectors to achieve their goals through smarter, more connected fundraising. Natively built upon the Salesforce architecture, Kindsight's Fundraising Platform is anchored in the strength and flexibility of the Ascend CRM, powered by the trusted insights of iWave data, and unified by seamless workflows and connected data. Kindsight helps organizations discover the right donors, inspire personal connections at scale, and grow giving year after year. With industry-leading prospect research solutions, award-winning fundraising CRMs, a dynamic constituent portal, and an AI assistant built for modern fundraising, Kindsight's product suite is truly changing the game for donor fundraising.

Connect your story to donors who care about your cause--at any scale, in real time--that's the power of Kindsight. Learn more at kindsight.io

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Kindsight