Kindsight Honors Client Impact and Fundraising Success at the 2025 Kindness Awards

"The Kindness Awards were created to celebrate clients who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and a relentless commitment to achieving their missions," says Kindsight CEO Ross Beattie. "These changemakers are setting new standards of excellence in their industries, showcasing the transformative power of vision, dedication, and impact-driven strategies."

The 2025 Kindness Awards winners are:

Fundraising Innovator

Winner: Oklahoma State University Foundation

As an early adopter of Kindsight's Fundraising Platform , OSUF has shown incredible dedication to the community. Their team is eager to participate, support peers, and share insights.





Winner: Texas Tech Foundation Inc.

Texas Tech achieved remarkable success with AdvancementRM in their post-go-live phase, driven by meticulous technical diligence and exceptional change management. Their capable team has positioned the institution as a standout leader in leveraging industry-leading fundraising technology for sustained success.





Winner: Jeff Baynham, North Carolina State University

Jeff is a respected leader who shapes the Kindsight community by guiding product development, mentoring peers, and modeling a people-first leadership style that strengthens those around him.





Winners: Barb Fischer, IT & Data Analytics Expert, and Francesca MacCormack, University of San Francisco

Barb's creative initiatives during her Ascend implementation kept everyone motivated and engaged, while Francesca is a community leader that is always ready to share best practices and celebrate success, building on the culture of acceptance and empowerment that Kindsight embodies.





Winner: Arizona State University Foundation

Arizona State University Foundation leverages Kindsight products across multiple university functions, from athletics to advancement, breaking down silos that are all too common in higher education and building a culture of collaboration to drive giving.

The Kindness Awards highlight what's possible in fundraising when you match talented practitioners with the right industry-leading technology. From reimagining fundraising strategies to fostering collaboration and achieving record-breaking growth, Kindsight's clients are setting new industry standards.

For more information about the Kindness Awards and the inspiring stories behind the winners, visit kindsight.io/kindness-awards .

About Kindsight:

Kindsight builds technology that helps fundraisers make a difference. For decades, Kindsight has supported the education, healthcare, and nonprofit sectors with fundraising tools and the largest charitable giving database on the market. And as the giving sector evolves, so does Kindsight. As the leader in fundraising intelligence, Kindsight leverages real-time data and AI to help thousands of organizations around the world identify, manage, and engage with donors—at any scale. With purpose-built CRMs that corral all of that donor information and campaign tracking into one place, donor prospect research tools that offer proactive insights and real-time donor intel, and an AI assistant built for modern fundraising, Kindsight's product suite is truly changing the game for donor fundraising.

Connect your story to donors who care about your cause—at any scale, in real time—that's the power of Kindsight. Learn more at kindsight.io

