KindTap Powers KindRun, the First Exclusively Cashless Delivery Operator in Cannabis

BOSTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - KindTap Technologies ("KindTap"), the cannabis industry's first digital credit payments solution, today announced the payments partnership with KindRun , the first exclusively cashless cannabis home delivery platform. KindRun launches initially in Massachusetts in partnership with cannabis tech leaders including springbig, Dispense and KindTap.

KindRun creates a streamlined shopping experience for Massachusetts' adult-use consumers. KindRun's clients can now pay for their favorite products with KindTap at checkout, resulting in a completely cashless experience. Products are delivered at a scheduled time and simply require a photo ID and signature for verification. KindRun also offers a loyalty program that allows clients to earn and redeem points with each delivery supported by springbig, a leading provider in cannabis CRM and loyalty marketing technology.

Additionally, KindRun is one of two operational licenses for delivery operators in all of Massachusetts. Delivery operator licenses allow businesses to operate their own warehouses and inventory without affiliation to a dispensary. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts created this special license type for cannabis delivery operators, awarding licenses only to qualified Economic Empowerment and Social Equity Applicants after a rigorous evaluation process.

"Cannabis is a historically cash-based industry with very little capacity for digital payments, even with the popularity of online delivery platforms," said Cathy Corby Iannuzzelli, co-founder and President of KindTap. "The KindTap and KindRun teams have worked together for over two years to introduce this cohesive platform that offers seamless cannabis home delivery and digital payment experiences. In this business, operating without cash is not only innovative but imperative to remove the risks to consumers associated with collecting cash upon delivery. KindRun is the future of cannabis and we are thrilled to trailblaze the innovation of what the industry can become."

"Since its inception, springbig has strived to provide top-tier software solutions to all services within the cannabis industry," said Jeffrey Harris, co-founder and CEO of springbig. "We are proud to partner with KindRun and establish novel loyalty and marketing strategies for new Massachusetts home delivery licensees. springbig supports the work of all social equity operators and is honored to help launch the first cashless home delivery operator on the East Coast."

Added Julia Germaine, Operating Partner for KindRun: "The KindRun team is honored to launch our veteran-owned and women-led home delivery service in Massachusetts in partnership with KindTap to provide our clients with an easy and efficient cashless payment service. KindTap helps us remove cash from the system, facilitating a safe and efficient delivery experience for our clients and the most frictionless and speedy deliveries in the industry."

KindRun Massachusetts, LLC is a social equity, veteran-owned and women-led business offering cannabis home delivery in Massachusetts. KindRun provides a true e-commerce experience for clients over 21 to browse, order products, schedule deliveries and pay completely online. KindRun offers secure, compliant "pay now" or "pay later" options powered by KindTap, making the operation exclusively cashless. With a carefully curated menu and a full range of products, KindRun features diverse and independent brands from across the Massachusetts market. Learn more at kindrun.com .

KindTap Technologies, LLC operates a financial technology platform that offers credit and loyalty-enabled payment solutions for highly-regulated industries typically driven by cash and ATM-based transactions. KindTap offers payment processing and related consumer applications for e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retailers. Founded in 2019, the company is backed by several strategic investors with debt capital provided by U.S.-based institutions. Learn more at kindtap.com .

