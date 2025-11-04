Kindthread and Scrubs & Beyond Partner with Movember to Support Men's Health and Well-Being in Healthcare

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindthread and Scrubs & Beyond have joined forces with Movember to champion men's health and mental well-being for caregivers everywhere.

This collaboration brings together Movember's global advocacy for men's health and Kindthread's mission to make hard days easier for those who dedicate their lives to caring for others. Together, they aim to raise awareness, spark conversation, and provide meaningful support to healthcare professionals who face the daily mental and physical demands of their work.

To further that commitment, Kindthread is offering 20% off men's scrubs through their preferred retail partner, Scrubs & Beyond, throughout November. Qualifying purchases will also include two months free of the BetterSleep app, helping caregivers rest and recharge: because better health starts with better sleep.

"We built Kindthread to serve the people who serve, and this partnership is a reminder that caring for others starts with caring for ourselves," said David Meir Sasson, CEO of Kindthread. "From better rest to better scrubs, it's about helping healthcare professionals feel supported inside and outside of work."

"Movember has always been about community and conversation," said Tim Gnaneswaran, Country Director,Movember USA. "By joining forces with Kindthread and Scrubs & Beyond, we're connecting with the healthcare heroes who see firsthand why mental health and early intervention matter."

The activation spans retail, digital, and social channels, inspiring the healthcare community to care not only for others but also for themselves, with a bit of support from Kindthread.

About Kindthread

Kindthread is a modern apparel collective dedicated to supporting healthcare professionals through innovative design, comfort, and performance. Its portfolio includes Landau, White Cross, and Beyond Scrubs, serving those who serve across retail, eCommerce, and wholesale channels. www.kindthread.com

About Scrubs & Beyond

Scrubs & Beyond is the nation's leading multi-brand retail destination for medical professionals, offering high-quality scrubs and accessories in over 117 stores nationwide and online. www.scrubsandbeyond.com

About Movember

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health. The organization funds projects and research in mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. www.movember.com

About BetterSleep

BetterSleep is the #1 sleep app trusted by millions worldwide to improve rest and relaxation through personalized sounds, meditations, and sleep science. www.bettersleep.com

