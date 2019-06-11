Kinecta Earns Designation as a 2019 Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinecta Federal Credit Union today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Great Place to Work (GPW) is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. Through GPW Certification programs, outstanding workplaces are recognized and Fortune's annual "100 Best Companies to Work For" list is created, as well as numerous national and international "Best Workplace" rankings. To reach GPW certification, anonymous employee feedback was gathered, and a rigorous, data-driven methodology proved 83% of employees consistently have a positive experience at Kinecta.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™," says Kim Graham, Kinecta's vice president of Human Resources and Talent Management. "We make employee engagement a priority every day and are proud that our employees have reported a consistently positive experience with their coworkers, their leaders, and their jobs. This is important to us. When our employees have a consistent high-trust experience, they are more productive, drive better business results, and make a difference to our members."

"We congratulate Kinecta on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

"We are extremely proud to receive this recognition, as it speaks to the kind of culture we've developed over the years. It's our incredible team that makes Kinecta a great place to work," expressed Keith Sultemeier, President and CEO of Kinecta Federal Credit Union. "We pride ourselves on a work environment where everyone feels like family and in which all employees are valued. Kinecta employees, in turn, create this same experience for our members."

Of all the unique aspects of Kinecta's culture, the survey showed that areas of strength were: "community," "feels like family," "flexibility," "benefits," "CEO," and "pride". The survey also showed that Kinecta's employee-driven volunteerism is appreciated. Kinecta employees can elevate a personal commitment to a cause so that the entire organization can learn about it, rally, and participate, with financial, programmatic, and moral support from Kinecta. Passionate employees consistently spearhead events throughout the community, including financial empowerment classes. In 2018, Team Kinecta volunteered more than 7,500 hours of their time at more than 150 community events, serving more than 200 nonprofits.

Kinecta Federal Credit Union (kinecta.org) is one of the nation's largest credit unions, with approximately $4.5 billion in assets; 22 branches; three retail mortgage centers; and more than 255,000 members nationwide. Banking in the South Bay for 80 years, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products through the Credit Union and its subsidiary, Kinecta Financial & Insurance Service. From 2011-2018, Kinecta has been named the South Bay's Best Credit Union by Daily Breeze readers.

About Great Place to Work : Great Place to Work is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies of all sizes produce better business results by focusing on the work experience for every employee— their research shows there's a clear and direct relationship between employee engagement and financial performance. Over the past 25 years, GPW has captured the views of more than 100 million employees globally, helping organizations around the world identify and build high-trust, high-performance cultures. Powered by decades of research, their survey and analytics platform empowers companies with access to the assessments, data, and real-time reporting needed to help them create a meaningful impact on their business, their people, and their culture. GPW's mission is "to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All by the year 2030."

