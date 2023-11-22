Kinecta Federal Credit Union Aided 1,500 Families Through its 50th Food Drive

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinecta Federal Credit Union was joined by Rep. Maxine Waters and community leader Dr. Alice 'Sweet Alice' Harris on Sunday, November 19th, 2023, to distribute holiday meals to families in South Los Angeles. Senator Steven Bradford showed his support by visiting Kinecta while employees prepared for the distribution event. The 50th annual holiday food drive aided nearly 1,500 families at distribution events in Southern California and Rochester, New York.

To celebrate 50 years of helping fight food insecurity, Kinecta partnered with Rise Against Hunger to kick off their food drive fundraiser. Kinecta volunteers partnered with community groups to package meals to feed over 50,000 individuals.

During the fundraiser, more than $70,000 was pledged through donations from vendors, employees, and members. Kinecta then partnered with over 40 community-based organizations throughout Los Angeles County, Santa Barbara County, Orange County and Rochester, New York, to select families. Each family received a bag of traditional Thanksgiving food items, such as rice, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, cornbread and stuffing mix, along with a $75 grocery store gift card to help complete their holiday meal.

"Kinecta is honored to recognize our 50th year of this food drive initiative and all the community partners who have helped us have an impact on our communities for decades," said Kinecta Community Foundation Executive Director Latrice McGlothin. "We are deeply grateful for our vendors, staff, members, families and friends that donated money and time to make this 50th food drive a success for both our local community partners and Rise Against Hunger."

The 2023 community-based organizations that participated include:

Al Wooten Jr. , Youth Center

, Youth Center Athens Park

Carson Boys & Girls Club

& Girls Club Casa Bella Foundation

Centro De Niños

Community's Child

Dollarhide Community Center

Drew League Foundation

East Side Riders Bike Club

El Centro del Pueblo

del Pueblo El Nido Family Center

Food Link ( Rochester )

) Good Faith Baptist Church

Helper Foundation

Jefferson Elementary

Elementary Jesse Owens Park Community

King Drew Medical Magnet High School

LAPD Southeast Station Cadets

LEAP

Lennox Unified School District

Metro LA Region of LA Church of Christ

Moneta Gardens

Our Lady of Victory School

Para Los Niños

Parents of Watts

Power Project

Richstone Family Center

Rise Against Hunger

Salvation Army of Compton

Santa Barbara Food Bank

Sisters Of Angels

Sri Lankan Youth Org.

St. Albert the Great School

St. Lawrence School

St. Odilia School

Thomas House Family Shelter

Together We Rise

Verbum Dei

VFW El Monte Post 10218

Watts/Century Latino Organization

West Valley Boys & Girls Club

YWCA Rochester

Partners that contributed over $1,000 for the food drive fundraising campaign:

Affinity Trusts

Atlas Title Co

Continental Development

Cook Solutions Group, Inc.

The Designory, Inc.

Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc.

Experian

Innovision Society

Land Gorilla, Inc.

LPL Financial

MasterCard

Origence/CU Direct

Skechers

SWBC

TransUnion

Universal Network Solutions (UNS) – formerly CyberPeak

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, Kinecta Federal Credit Union has assets of $6.7 billion and more than 270,000 members from coast to coast. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with additional branches in New York, New Jersey and Florida, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products from banking, lending and insurance to wealth management services. Kinecta has been recognized by the Mortgage Bankers Association as a recipient of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Residential Leadership Award, and received the Best of Show award granted by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Technology Council. Residents of Rochester, NY, voted Kinecta as a finalist for Best Credit Union in the Democrat & Chronicle's annual Rochester Choice Awards in 2022. Forbes awarded Kinecta as a top-ranked credit union in California on its America's Best Credit Unions in Each State 2022 List. Kinecta has 29 locations, and its members can use a network of more than 5,800 shared branches and access over 85,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. For more information on Kinecta, visit the website and LinkedIn.

During 2022, Kinecta, its subsidiaries and employees donated more than $1.2 million to charitable causes, volunteered over 6,300 hours and participated in over 200 community events. To learn more about Kinecta's community outreach programs and activities, visit kinecta.org/community.

About Rise Against Hunger

Rise Against Hunger is a growing global movement to end hunger by empowering communities, nourishing lives and responding to emergencies. Rise Against Hunger meals represent the hopes and dreams of people worldwide. The meals you all packaged went to Convoy of Hope in the Philippines, where they will change lives! For more information, please visit riseagainsthunger.org.

