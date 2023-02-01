Kinecta Federal Credit Union Announces its 2023 Youth Scholarship and Teacher Grant Program is Accepting Applicants Through March

Awarding Nearly $300,000 in the Past 17 Years, Making Dreams Reality for Students and Educators

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Kinecta Federal Credit Union announces its annual Youth Scholarship and Teacher Grant Program is now accepting applicants. Applications are open through March 1, and Kinecta will award eight $2,000 scholarships to students and six $2,000 grants to teachers. The student scholarships will go towards recipients pursuing their higher education and the teacher grants will help recipients enhance their classrooms. This program is reflective of Kinecta's commitment to supporting the communities it serves.

"It's a true joy for us, at Kinecta, to be able to recognize, reward and support deserving students and outstanding teachers in our communities each year," said Kinecta Community Foundation Executive Director, Latrice McGlothin. "We believe in the importance of education, and I am proud of Kinecta's ability to continually give back."

Application Guidelines

Youth Scholarships:

24 years of age or younger

A high school senior applying to be, or has already been accepted, as a full-time student at an accredited college or university. Or a full-time student continuing at an accredited college or university.

Funds will be paid directly to the recipient's college/university.

Teaching Grants:

Current pre-kindergarten educators

Current K-12th grade teachers

Recipients must use grant funds to purchase supplies or fund a classroom project. Funds will be paid directly to the recipient's school/school district.

Over the past 17 years, Kinecta has awarded nearly $300,000 to students to help make their future brighter while also providing grants to 30 teachers to fund projects, purchase supplies and bolster classroom instruction. To view the scholarship recipients and more information, click here.

For more information about Kinecta, and its community activities, please visit www.kinecta.org/community.

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, Kinecta Federal Credit Union is the country's 35th largest credit union, with assets of $6.6 billion and more than 270,000 members from coast to coast. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with additional branches in New York, New Jersey, Northern California and Florida, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products from banking, lending and insurance to wealth management services. Kinecta has been recognized by the Mortgage Bankers Association as a recipient of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Residential Leadership Award, and received the Best of Show award granted by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Technology Council. Forbes awarded Kinecta as a top-ranked credit union in California on its America's Best Credit Unions in Each State 2022 List. Kinecta has 31 locations, and its members can use a network of more than 5,800 shared branches and access over 85,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. For more information on Kinecta, visit the website and LinkedIn.

During 2022, Kinecta, its subsidiaries, and employees donated over $1,200,000 to charitable causes, volunteered over 6,300 hours and participated in over 200 community events. To learn more about Kinecta's community outreach programs and activities, visit kinecta.org/community.

