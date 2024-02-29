Kinecta Federal Credit Union Announces its 2024 Youth Scholarship and Teacher Grant Program Extended its Application Submission Through March 10

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 1, Kinecta Federal Credit Union announced its annual Youth Scholarship and Teaching Grant Programs. Scholarships are offered through Kinecta, and the Teaching Grants are sponsored by Innovision Society. Applications for both programs are being accepted through March 10. Kinecta will award eight $2,000 scholarships to students. While Kinecta's partner, Innovision Society, will award ten grants up to $2,000 to teachers. The student scholarships will go towards recipients pursuing their higher education, and the teacher grants will help recipients enhance their classrooms. This program is reflective of Kinecta's commitment to supporting the communities it serves.

"We are proud to offer the 2024 scholarship program to deserving students and outstanding teachers in our communities," said Kinecta Community Foundation Executive Director Latrice McGlothin. "Education is important for those pursuing higher education and those in our local school districts. The scholarship program is just one-way Kinecta continually gives back and supports our communities."

Application Guidelines

Youth Scholarships:

24 years of age or younger

A high school senior applying to be, or has already been accepted, as a full-time student at an accredited college or university. Or a full-time student continuing at an accredited college or university.

Written essay

Two letters of recommendation

Funds will be paid directly to the recipient's college/university.

Teaching Grants:

Current pre-kindergarten educators

Current K-12th grade teachers

Recipients must use grant funds to purchase supplies or fund a classroom project. Funds will be paid directly to the recipient's school/school district.

Since 2006, Kinecta has awarded over $400,000 to students to help make their future brighter while also providing grants to 37 teachers to fund projects, purchase supplies and bolster classroom instruction. To view the scholarship recipients and more information, click here.

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, Kinecta Federal Credit Union is one of the country's largest credit unions, with assets of $6.7 billion and more than 270,000 members from coast to coast. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with additional branches in New York and New Jersey, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products from banking, lending and insurance to wealth management services. Kinecta has been recognized by the Mortgage Bankers Association as a recipient of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Residential Leadership Award, and received the Best of Show award granted by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Technology Council. Kinecta has 28 branches, and its members can use a network of more than 5,800 shared branches and access over 85,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. For more information on Kinecta, please visit kinecta.org.

During 2023, Kinecta, its subsidiaries and employees donated more than $1.2 million to charitable causes, volunteered over 7,000 hours and participated in over 200 community events. To learn more about Kinecta's community outreach programs and activities, visit kinecta.org/community.

