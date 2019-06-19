Kinecta Federal Credit Union Announces #KinectaKindness Awards

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinecta Federal Credit Union announced today its 2019 #KinectaKindness award program. #KinectaKindness is designed to inspire acts of kindness and shine a light on stories of goodwill – large and small – throughout Kinecta's communities. Beginning June 19, 2019, individuals can be nominated by filling out a short form at www.kinecta.org, under the "News and Events" section and clicking the "submit" button. Every week, an awardee will be selected by Kinecta to receive $250 towards a nonprofit of his or her choice. Awardees will be announced on Kinecta's Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

#KinectaKindness is an extension of Kinecta's Random Acts of Kindness Week, which takes place every February. During the Week, Kinecta employees receive gift cards from Kinecta, which they use to surprise neighbors and community partners with acts of goodwill. It's a special time for many Kinecta employees.

"Our employees were so excited to give back in surprising ways during Random Acts of Kindness Week that we decided to expand our support with a weekly #KinectaKindness program," said Kinecta's Manager of Community Engagement Latrice McGlothin. "Everyone knows someone who goes above and beyond to care for others. With #KinectaKindness, we hope to further encourage volunteerism, selflessness, and kindness in our communities."

Application Guidelines:

Awardees should be:

Any person or individual at least 16 years of age or older.

A legal resident of the United States .

. A resident in Los Angeles County , Orange County , San Bernardino County , Ventura County or Santa Barbara County .

Nonprofits should be in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, Ventura County or Santa Barbara County.

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Kinecta Federal Credit Union (kinecta.org) is one of the nation's largest credit unions, with approximately $4.5 billion in assets; 22 branches; three retail mortgage centers; and more than 255,000 members nationwide. Banking in the South Bay for 80 years, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products through the Credit Union and its subsidiary, Kinecta Financial & Insurance Service. From 2011-2018, Kinecta has been named the South Bay's Best Credit Union by Daily Breeze readers.

