Kinecta Federal Credit Union Exemplifies What It Means to Serve the Community Through Its Commitment to Kindness and Caring

Kinecta supports families and the communities it serves through donations, volunteerism, fundraising activities, scholarships and grants

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to support the communities it serves, Kinecta Federal Credit Union exemplifies what it means to be invested and focused on providing value beyond its financial products and services. Some of the ways Kinecta gives back to the community are through the signature events below.

"It is such an honor to support our employees, members and communities as we work to address real needs in the community," said Latrice McGlothin, Executive Director of the Kinecta Foundation. "The events from this past quarter are a true testament to collaboration between community partners expressing needs that our employees and members generously responded to. Their volunteerism, time and energy have truly made an impact."

Kinecta Empowers African American High School Students with Defying the Odds Event

In February, Kinecta hosted its 5th Annual Defying the Odds Black History Month Event in the South Bay area of Los Angeles, California. Over 60 male African American students from Environmental Charter High School, Leuzinger High School, Long Beach Jordan High School, Mira Costa High School and Verbum Dei High School participated in the symposium and heard directly from accomplished male African American business leaders, sharing their stories about how they overcame adversity and how they achieved professional success.

Chief of Public Safety at Loyola Marymount University, Robbie R. Williams, delivered the keynote. In addition, C. Von Parchman, 6x Entertainment; Jayvon Brown, CDF Labor Law, LLP; Jeff Harris, JB Harris Consulting; Doyin "Doc" Adewole, Actively Black; Cedric "Beastie" Jones, BMoved Foundation; Nathan Bell, Dignity Health Sports Park; Sean Patikas-Hunter, Kinecta Wealth Management; Mikle McBride, Long Beach Unified School District comprised this year's panel and guest speakers. The event was moderated by Kinecta's Vice President, Strategic Alliances, Marquis Boochee.

The event topics included skills for thriving in the workplace, interacting with law enforcement, the business of entertainment, how to gain wealth, investing, goal setting and resiliency. Students had the opportunity to hear from professionals, ask questions and share their own stories and goals. The students were also shown how to tie a tie by the panelists and guest speakers.

Kinecta Gives Back to 200 Recipients During Random Acts of Kindness Week

Kinecta conducted a full week of acts of goodwill and positivity in celebration of the 2023 Random Acts of Kindness (RAK) Week, ultimately giving back to approximately 200 recipients. Kinecta provided gift cards to team members that they used to surprise and support neighbors and community partners. A few of the community members Kinecta had the pleasure of supporting with their acts of goodwill included Rochester's Recovery All Ways, Rochester's Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) and the South Bay spcaLA.

In addition to celebrating Random Acts of Kindness week, Kinecta celebrates kindness year-round with its #KinectaKindness Awards program, which began in 2019. Winners are given a $250 donation to the nonprofit of their choice. Nominations are always open, and awardees are announced twice a month through Kinecta's social media accounts.

Kinecta Helps Animals in Need Through Operation Freedom Ride

In March, Kinecta conducted an Animal Shelter Supply Drive to support Operation Freedom Ride, a nonprofit organization that rescues homeless dogs and cats and finds them forever homes in the Rochester, New York area. As part of this initiative, Kinecta members and the local community donated over 300 various animal supplies with an estimated value of over $2,000, including food, toys, blankets, leashes, medication, as well as miscellaneous shelter supplies and cages. The fundraiser garnered nearly $700 for the nonprofit.

Kinecta Organizes 2023 Scholarship and Innovision Society Teacher Grant Programs

In February, Kinecta hosted announced its annual Youth Scholarship and Innovision Society Teacher Grant Program. Innovision Society, a partner of Kinecta, funds the teaching grant program. Kinecta and Innovision received 173 submissions. Kinecta will award eight $2,000 scholarships to students and Innovision Society will award six $2,000 grants to teachers. The student scholarships will go towards recipients pursuing their higher education and the teacher grants will help recipients enhance their classrooms.

This program is reflective of Kinecta's commitment to supporting the communities it serves. Over the past 17 years, Kinecta has awarded nearly $300,000 to students while also providing grants to 30 teachers. To view the scholarship recipients and more information, click here.

For more information about Kinecta, and its community activities, please visit www.kinecta.org/community.

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, Kinecta Federal Credit Union is the country's 35th largest credit union, with assets of $6.7 billion and more than 270,000 members from coast to coast. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with additional branches in New York, New Jersey, Northern California and Florida, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products from banking, lending and insurance to wealth management services. Kinecta has been recognized by the Mortgage Bankers Association as a recipient of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Residential Leadership Award, and received the Best of Show award granted by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Technology Council. Residents of Rochester, NY, voted Kinecta as a finalist for Best Credit Union in the Democrat & Chronicle's annual Rochester Choice Awards in 2022. Forbes awarded Kinecta as a top-ranked credit union in California on its America's Best Credit Unions in Each State 2022 List. Kinecta has 30 branches, and its members can use a network of more than 5,800 shared branches and access over 85,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. For more information on Kinecta, visit the website and LinkedIn.

During 2022, Kinecta, its subsidiaries and employees donated more than $1.2 million to charitable causes, volunteered over 6,300 hours and participated in over 200 community events. To learn more about Kinecta's community outreach programs and activities, visit kinecta.org/community.

