Kinecta Federal Credit Union Named Great Place to Work for Sixth Consecutive Year

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinecta Federal Credit Union proudly announces its recognition as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company for the sixth consecutive year. This prestigious certification is based on anonymous employee feedback and a rigorous, data-driven methodology that confirmed 82% of Kinecta employees consistently report a positive work experience, significantly higher than the 57% average for typical U.S.-based companies.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company six years running," said Keith Sultemeier, CEO of Kinecta. "This consistent recognition highlights our steadfast commitment to creating a positive and motivating work environment. When our employees feel valued and connected, they are driven to reflect that in the exceptional service they provide to our members and meaningful support to our communities."

The survey highlighted several strengths of Kinecta's workplace culture, including a welcoming environment where 88% of employees feel proud to say they work at Kinecta. Also, Kinecta's strong emphasis on community involvement is evident, with 91% of employees feeling good about the company's contributions to local charities and events. Last year, the financial institution, its subsidiaries and its employees donated more than $1.2 million to charitable causes, volunteered over 7,000 hours and participated in over 200 community events.

Kinecta Federal Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in the country, with assets of $6.8 billion and more than 270,000 member-owners. With headquarters in Manhattan Beach, its 720+ employees serve members from 27 branches, various specialty offices and call centers on both coasts.

For more information about Kinecta, visit https://www.kinecta.org/.

About Kinecta

Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, Kinecta Federal Credit Union is one of the country's largest credit unions, with assets of $6.8 billion and more than 270,000 members from coast to coast. LA Times identified Kinecta as one of the top five credit unions headquartered in Southern California in 2024, based on asset size. Banking in the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with additional branches in New York and Florida, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products from banking, lending and insurance to wealth management services. Newsweek named Kinecta one of America's Best Regional Credit Unions in 2024, and Kinecta was voted Best Credit Union in the South Bay in Easy Reader's 2024 "Best of the Beach" poll. Kinecta has 27 branches, and its members can use a network of more than 5,800 shared branches and access over 85,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. For more information on Kinecta, visit the website and LinkedIn.

Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is a recognized global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, the company has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those insights to define what makes a great workplace. This benchmark data is used to designate Great Place to Work-Certified companies, the Best Workplaces® in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, and the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune.

Media Contact

Samantha Rubenstein

(650) 200-6110

[email protected]

SOURCE Kinecta Federal Credit Union