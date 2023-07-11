Kinecta Federal Credit Union Opens New Branch in Thousand Oaks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, June 26, Kinecta Federal Credit Union opened its newest branch in Thousand Oaks, California. This new branch brings Kinecta's convenient and accessible financial services, lower loan rates, higher savings rates and wealth management resources to the Thousand Oaks community.

"We are proud to open this newest branch in the Thousand Oaks area," said Keith Sultemeier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kinecta. "Our commitment to providing our members with exceptional service and financial resources remains our top priority, and we look forward to serving the needs of this community and those who call Thousand Oaks and nearby home."

As a credit union, Kinecta offers the products and services you would find at a traditional bank but with a more personalized and human approach to banking. The financial institution strives to build stronger communities and improve members' lives through financial education, wellness, social responsibility, mentorship, and diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

"This newest location is a testament to our unwavering dedication to growth and investment in the neighborhoods we serve," said Sultemeier.

Kinecta is one of America's largest credit unions with $6.7 billion in assets helping to guide more than 270,000 members to financial security through banking, lending, insurance and wealth services. From free online financial workshops to financial recommendations tailored for individual life events, Kinecta invests heavily in helping members live their best lives.

This branch is located at 550 N. Moorpark Rd. Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. For more information, visit kinecta.org/thousand-oaks.

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, Kinecta Federal Credit Union is one of the country's largest credit unions, with assets of $6.7 billion and more than 270,000 members from coast to coast. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with additional branches in New York, New Jersey, Northern California and Florida, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products from banking, lending and insurance to wealth management services. Kinecta has been recognized by the Mortgage Bankers Association as a recipient of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Residential Leadership Award, and received the Best of Show award granted by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Technology Council. Residents of Rochester, NY, voted Kinecta as a finalist for Best Credit Union in the Democrat & Chronicle's annual Rochester Choice Awards in 2022. Forbes awarded Kinecta as a top-ranked credit union in California on its America's Best Credit Unions in Each State 2022 List. Kinecta has 30 locations, and its members can use a network of more than 5,800 shared branches and access over 85,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. For more information on Kinecta, visit the website and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ryann Checchi, Interdependence PR

[email protected]

708-420-4776

SOURCE Kinecta Federal Credit Union