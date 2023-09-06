Kinecta Federal Credit Union Raises Funds for Hawai'i Community Foundation's Maui Fire Relief Effort

Kinecta hosts a 2-for-1 fundraising campaign to support the Hawai'i Community Foundation, helping those devasted by the Maui wildfires

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinecta Federal Credit Union is announcing a 2-for-1 fundraising campaign to support the people of Maui devastated by the recent wildfires. For every $1 donated to the Hawai'i Community Foundation – Maui Strong Campaign, Kinecta will donate $2 toward Maui fire relief efforts up to $10,000. All donations will go directly to support those affected, and the campaign runs from September 5 – 22.

People can visit any Kinecta branch to donate. They can also go online to Kinecta's donation page to contribute. These donations will assist with the disaster response and provide support where it is needed most. HCF will disburse funds to Maui organizations with boots on the ground quickly, providing much-needed support as soon as possible.

"Kinecta cares about the residents of Maui who were impacted by the fires, and supporting communities is part of who Kinecta is," said Marquis Boochee, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Kinecta. "We want to encourage people to give to those currently suffering and help the people of Maui get back on their feet."

Kinecta is one of America's largest credit unions, with $6.7 billion in assets helping to guide more than 270,000 members to financial security through banking, lending, insurance and wealth services. From free online financial workshops to financial recommendations tailored for individual life events, Kinecta invests heavily in helping members live their best lives. 

For more information about Kinecta and its community activities, please visit kinecta.org/community.

About Hawai'i Community Foundation (HCF) 
HCF has been working to make Hawaii a better place since 1916. They are proud of over 100 years of philanthropic giving, including protecting the environment, building strong communities, focusing on youth and education, arts, and culture, protecting health and providing essential human services, creating synergistic partnerships, and assisting with disaster response to provide support where most needed.

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union 
Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California Kinecta Federal Credit Union has assets of $6.7 billion and more than 270,000 members from coast to coast. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with additional branches in New York, New Jersey and Florida, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products from banking, lending and insurance to wealth management services. Kinecta has been recognized by the Mortgage Bankers Association as a recipient of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Residential Leadership Award, and received the Best of Show award granted by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Technology Council. Forbes awarded Kinecta as a top-ranked credit union in California on its America's Best Credit Unions in Each State 2022 List. Kinecta has 29 locations and its members can use a network of more than 5,800 shared branches and access over 85,000 ATMs nationwide. For more information on Kinecta, visit the website and LinkedIn.

