Kinecta Federal Credit Union Voted South Bay's Best Credit Union According to Easy Reader's "Best of the Beach" Poll

Easy Reader readers vote Kinecta as the South Bay's Best Credit Union for the third year in a row

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Kinecta Federal Credit Union was voted Best Credit Union in the South Bay in Easy Reader's 2023 "Best of the Beach" poll. The Easy Reader's annual online poll asks the community to vote for their favorite places to do business, shop and dine in the South Bay and surrounding areas. The "Best of the Beach" designation recognizes Kinecta's commitment to serving the South Bay community.

"Kinecta has been serving the South Bay community for over 80 years, and we are honored to yet again receive this award from such a popular local news outlet as the Easy Reader," said Keith Sultemeier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kinecta. "It means a lot to us to have this designation come directly from the community we serve and affirms our commitments to our members, community and employees are in the right place. Congratulations to all our team members for making this wonderful recognition possible!"

Kinecta has branches in California, New York, New Jersey and Florida, including nine in the South Bay. Throughout its history, the financial institution has been devoted to enriching its members' communities and during 2022, Kinecta, its subsidiaries and employees donated over $1,200,000 to charitable causes, volunteered over 6,300 hours and participated in more than 200 community events.

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, Kinecta Federal Credit Union is the country's 35th largest credit union, with assets of $6.7 billion and more than 270,000 members from coast to coast. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with additional branches in New York, New Jersey, Northern California and Florida, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products from banking, lending and insurance to wealth management services. Kinecta has been recognized by the Mortgage Bankers Association as a recipient of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Residential Leadership Award, and received the Best of Show award granted by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Technology Council. Residents of Rochester, NY, voted Kinecta as a finalist for Best Credit Union in the Democrat & Chronicle's annual Rochester Choice Awards in 2022. Forbes awarded Kinecta as a top-ranked credit union in California on its America's Best Credit Unions in Each State 2022 List. Kinecta has 29 locations, and its members can use a network of more than 5,800 shared branches and access over 85,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. For more information on Kinecta, visit the website and LinkedIn.

