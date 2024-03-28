Kinecta Federal Credit Union Voted South Bay's Best Credit Union According to Easy Reader's "Best of the Beach" Poll

Easy Reader readers vote Kinecta as the South Bay's Best Credit Union for the fourth year in a row

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, Kinecta Federal Credit Union was voted Best Credit Union in the South Bay in Easy Reader's 2024 "Best of the Beach" poll. The Easy Reader's annual online poll asks the community to vote for their favorite places to do business, shop and dine in the South Bay and surrounding areas. The "Best of the Beach" designation recognizes Kinecta's commitment to serving the South Bay community.

"Being a part of the South Bay community for over 80 years, Kinecta is deeply honored to receive this award once again from the Easy Reader," said Keith Sultemeier, President and CEO of Kinecta. "Recognition like this coming directly from our community affirms our dedication to our members, community and employees. Congratulations to all our team members whose hard work and commitment make such recognition possible."

Kinecta has branches in California and New York, including nine in the South Bay. Throughout its history, the financial institution has been devoted to enriching its members' communities and during 2023, Kinecta, its subsidiaries and employees donated more than $1.2 million to charitable causes, volunteered over 7,000 hours and participated in over 200 community events. To learn more about Kinecta's community outreach programs and activities, visit kinecta.org/community.

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, Kinecta Federal Credit Union is one of the country's largest credit unions, with assets of $6.7 billion and more than 270,000 members from coast to coast. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with additional branches in New York and Florida. Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products from banking, lending and insurance to wealth management services. Kinecta has been recognized by the Mortgage Bankers Association as a recipient of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Residential Leadership Award, and received the Best of Show award granted by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Technology Council. Kinecta has 28 branches, and its members can use a network of more than 5,800 shared branches and access over 85,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. For more information on Kinecta, please visit kinecta.org.

