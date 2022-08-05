Kinecta Recognized as the #1 Credit Union Provider in the South Bay

Members chose Kinecta as the best financial services provider in Long Beach, South Los Angeles and the Southeast Los Angeles region

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LA Times hosted the second annual reader's choice poll and Kinecta Federal Credit Union , a leading financial services provider based in the South Bay area of Los Angeles, was voted the number one credit union provider in the South Bay. This means Kinecta's members in the South Bay, Long Beach, South Los Angeles and the Southeast Los Angeles region made Kinecta their first choice for their banking needs.

The LA Times hosted the voting in a forum where anyone could nominate and vote for the best people, places and services regionally. And, nominations were done at www.bestofthesouthland.com .

"We are truly honored to be recognized by our members and receive this award," said Keith Sultemeier, president and chief executive officer of Kinecta. "We have been headquartered in Southern California for more than 80 years and have always prioritized providing our members with the best financial services available. What's best for Kinecta's member-owners and the communities we serve is our top priority in every decision that we make."

Kinecta's ongoing commitment to the community includes partnering with numerous local organizations such as the Manhattan Beach Education Foundation, as well as supporting local events like the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk which raises funds to support the lives of children and young adults with special needs. During 2021, Kinecta, its subsidiaries, and employees donated over $880,000 to charitable causes, volunteered over 5,100 hours and participated in over 225 community events.

For more information about Kinecta, visit www.kinecta.org .

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California Kinecta Federal Credit Union is the country's 35 largest credit union, with assets of $6.6 billion and more than 270,000 members from coast to coast. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with additional branches in New York, New Jersey, Northern California and Florida, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products from banking, lending and insurance to wealth management services. Kinecta has been recognized by the Mortgage Bankers Association as a recipient of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Residential Leadership Award, and received the Best of Show award granted by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Technology Council. Forbes awarded Kinecta as a top-ranked credit union in California on its America's Best Credit Unions in Each State 2022 List. Kinecta has 32 locations and its members can use a network of more than 5,800 shared branches and access over 85,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. For more information on Kinecta, visit the website and LinkedIn .

