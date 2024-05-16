Kinective Teams Up with VyStar Credit Union to Enhance Branch Efficiency and Elevate Member Experiences with New FIS Cash Automation Integration

Real-time integration for Miser Desktop will be deployed across 80+ VyStar branches and powers full hardware brand choice, simplifies balancing processes and untethers retail teams for faster member service. To be showcased with the IBS Teller Insight integration at the upcoming FIS Emerald Conference May 20-23

GILBERT, Ariz., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinective, the leading Banking Operations Platform that simplifies access to integrated technology and helps financial institutions compete and better serve their communities, today announced that VyStar Credit Union, a Florida-based credit union with over $14 billion in assets, has selected its FIS-partnered cash automation integration and analytics solutions to connect their entire fleet of 200+ teller cash recyclers (TCRs) to their FIS Miser platform. The newly released, real-time integration complements VyStar's commitment to improve the lives of its members through faster transactions, more efficient back-office administration, enabling untethered associates, and offering a differentiated branch service experience that allows for growth in new markets with best-in-class service.

"At VyStar, our members are at the heart of everything we do," said VyStar SVP, Digital Experience Joe Colca. "This seamless service is not just about efficiency; it's about respecting our members' time and providing an unparalleled level of personalized attention. The integration of Kinective's TCR is more than a technological advancement, it's a testament to VyStar's innovative approach to banking."

The new FIS cash automation integration will empower VyStar employees to go above and beyond to serve member needs. Kinective's TCR integration will provide automated balancing, support unique cash recycler features like self-auditing, and unlimited number of users per recyclers versus the typical two per device. It will also empower associates to complete transactions anywhere in the branch, increase visibility into device usage, and improve cash ordering and forecasting capabilities. VyStar representatives can now support members from anywhere in the branch, transforming their service model by empowering employees to be able to interchangeably assist members. By leveraging advanced reporting and analysis tools, the credit union also aims to optimize operational efficiency and drive higher levels of service quality.

Stephen Baker, CEO of Kinective added, "Imagine a member experience where the greeting, opening of a new account and the initial deposit are all made from the comfort of the most convenient space within a retail branch. This same system allows staff to pull members out of line for simple transactions to reduce wait times—without the limitation of teller workstations." Continued Baker, "Kinective's mission is to simplify access to technology so financial institutions like VyStar can gain a competitive edge and delight their members. We are thrilled to take this step alongside VyStar and FIS together to deliver a solution that aligns with a vision of delivering exceptional member service."

Kinective's FIS integration can be seen live in partnership with FIS at the FIS Emerald Conference, held in Kissimmee, FL May 20-23.

About Kinective

Kinective is the most open and connected platform for scaling innovation in the banking industry. The company is the force multiplier for scaling transformation through one connection between fintechs and banking cores. This access to innovation helps financial institutions break down barriers, unlock new services, and enhance their competitive edge. For more information about Kinective, visit www.kinective.io or connect with the company on LinkedIn.

About VyStar Credit Union

VyStar Credit Union is the second-largest credit union headquartered in Florida, with over 80 branches and now serves more than 975,000 members with assets of over $14 billion. VyStar is a top mortgage lender in Northeast Florida and a major employer in the region with over 2,500 employees across the communities it serves. VyStar membership is open to everyone who lives or works in the 49 contiguous counties of Central to North Florida, 29 Georgia counties, and past and present military members and their families all over the world. For more information, visit vystarcu.org , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X (Twitter), and LinkedIn .

Media Contacts:

Anna Stanley // Emily Sweillam

251.517.7857 // 602.614.6864

[email protected]

SOURCE Kinective