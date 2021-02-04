KineMaster Ranked No. 5 Among Korea's Top Mobile Publishers in Global Downloads

In 2020, billions of people went online to keep in touch with others, play games, and relied on mobile platforms to find new sources of fun due to COVID-19. The latest top publishers' awards reflects the year's mobile trend precisely, placing gaming and streaming publishers at the top of the chart.

KineMaster saw its year-on-year third-quarter 2020 cumulative download numbers soar 92%, while the number of monthly active users and subscribers rising 104% and 155% during the same period. This rapid increase shows how the company keeps gaining in the mobile video editing app market. KineMaster continues its efforts to expand its user base by developing supporting apps to enhance its user's satisfaction and editing capabilities as well as by launching a variety of trendy asset contents.

2021 marks App Annie's ninth Top Publishers Awards, annually releasing the ranking of the world's top mobile app publishers from 1st to 52nd that contribute to each country's mobile market, based on objective metrics. The details of the 2021 Level Up Top Publishers Awards can be viewed on App Annie's official website.

About KineMaster



KineMaster Corporation has been one of the world's leading multimedia software vendors for over 18 years. By combining state-of-the-art technologies in video & audio codecs, streaming protocols, media containers, and post-processing, KineMaster Corporation provides a video editing app and a top-quality media player optimized for mobile devices. KineMaster is a publicly traded company listed on the Korean stock exchange (KOSDAQ:139670) since December 2011, with its headquarter in Seoul, Korea.

