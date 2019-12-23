KinerjaPay Corp. (OTCQB: KPAY) Further Details the Future of Its Recently Certified Peer to Peer Lending Platform

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia's OJK's certification of PT. Kinerja Sukses Gemilang's (100% owned by KPAY) KFUND, micro loan lending platform for individuals as well as micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) is a major achievement for KinerjaPay Corp. (OTCQB: KPAY) The Company successfully passed numerous stress tests of the system by the Indonesian regulator. The OJK is forcing all non-regulated platforms to license or close. Achieving certification after nine months of testing is a testament to the many dedicated employees involved.

P2P lending connects individual, institutional investors as well as the Company's subsidiary itself with other individuals or small businesses that need capital. Interest rates are significantly higher than those charged by banks but are lower than black market, loan shark prices. The platform which will immediately be offered to KPAY's well over 600,000 active users, allows the users to lend to each other with the company acting as agent. The Company believes that this function will become its "killer application" of the KPAY business. The Company estimates an agency fee of 8-10%. The Indonesian market for these loans hit $3.1 billion in June 2019 up from nearly $20 million in 2016, for a 155 times increase over three years. This market is in its infancy and should easily surpass $10 billion over the next few years. If the Company were to capture 1% market share, it would earn a 8-10% fee on loans totaling $100 million. This could represent revenues of roughly $2 million /monthly purely as an agent.

The more significant revenue opportunity comes from acting as a principal. The Indonesian market for non-bank loans has of vast potential. There are 63 million MSMEs and only about 25% have access to financing. Similarly, the OJK estimates there are nearly 130 million lower-to-middle income working age individuals who have no access to credit. The Company has arranged access to non-equity lending sources for the US parent, KPAY to act as a principal using its own platform to lend to these MSMEs as well as individuals who have verified employment. The Company already has stringent due diligence protocols as well as KYC software to limit defaults. The Company estimates that the average loan to a verified working individual, which will have employer enabling garnishment, should be in the range of $200 to $300 with a payback of 30 to 90 days. The average loan to an MSME will be in the range of $1,000 to $5,000 with the same loan duration as above. The Company believes achieving 25,000 loans/month to individuals given its present customers is achievable within a year. This could generate revenue in excess of $1 million/month with high operating margins. If the Company is able to reach 5,000 MSME loans, its monthly revenue could approach $2 million/month.

Mr. Edwin W. Ng, Chairman & CEO of KPAY commented "Receiving one of the few certifications from the OJK while they are aggressively regulating foreign non-registered lenders presents KFUND the opportunity to rapidly grow into a highly profitable online lender. The agency and principal revenue streams will be significant as we execute. Our access to US capital will give us a significant advantage over local competitors. Based upon achieving small market shares, it is possible to record revenues close to $5 million/month sometime over the next two years. Of course, we need to execute!"

About KinerjaPay

KinerjaPay enables consumers to "Pay, Play and Buy" through its secure web portal and mobile applications. Based in Indonesia, the Company provides an easy and convenient payment solution while shopping online at its marketplace platform. With its current omni-channel platform, users can perform various payment services such as credit card bill payment, utility, phone bill, healthcare insurance and direct transfer to anyone at their convenience. KinerjaPay is also planning to launch other eCommerce verticals such as travel market, delivery services, and online gaming in the near future. The Company's services are available through its mobile applications and on its website at www.kinerjapay.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, about KPAY's expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, its product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects. In addition, from time to time, KPAY or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "should" or "anticipate" or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. These forward-looking statements may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made by KPAY with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases or oral statements made by or with the approval of one of KPAY's authorized executive officers. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause KPAY's actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause KPAY 's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors summarized in KPAY 's filings with the SEC. In addition, KPAY operates in an industry sector where securities values are highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond its control. KPAY does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please see the risk factors associated with an investment in our securities which are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on April 20, 2018 and most recently in our Registration Statement on Form S-1/A filed with the SEC on December 21, 2018, pursuant to which we are offering 300,000 Shares of 11% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock at $25.00 Per Share.

For more information, please visit our website http://www.kinerjapay.co . There you will find access to all of our past press releases and SEC filings regarding the activities discussed in this release.

Media Contact:

KinerjaPay Corp.

Email: info@kinerjapay.co

+62-21-2918-1336

SOURCE KinerjaPay Corp.

Related Links

http://www.kinerjapay.com

