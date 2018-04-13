KinerjaPay Eyes Augmenting Growth Through Synergistic Acquisitions

KinerjaPay Corp., (OTCQB: KPAY), a digital payment and ecommerce platform ("KinerjaPay" or the "Company") today announced a major plan to acquire several companies ranging from competitors to product-based companies that will be sold through the Company's established infrastructure. Combined with the Company's rapid organic revenue growth, the acquisitions will accelerate the Company's market share penetration in the nascent Indonesian Market. The Company feels confident that it has nearly $5 million of funding available for the appropriate acquisitions.

KinerjaPay has had and continues to have several discussions with target companies for acquisition or partnering arrangements. KinerjaPay expects that several of these will close soon. Mr. Edwin W. Ng, the Chairman and CEO of KinerjaPay Corp. said "The Indonesian ecommerce industry is ripe for consolidation. Therefore, business partnerships and acquisitions will strengthen Company's competitive advantage and its growth. We believe several recent discussions will be fruitful."

Mr. Ng, went on to say "We are proud that we have received commitments from capital sources who see that these strategic acquisitions will propel KinerjaPay into one of the leading ecommerce platforms in the fast-growing Indonesian market. Nearly $5 million has been committed to aid the Company for such deals. These deals will propel the Company towards significant profitability."

Mr. Deddy Oktomeo, the CEO of PT. KinerjaPay Indonesia, the Indonesian subsidiary Company of KinerjaPay Corp, commented, "Our team in Indonesia have been working very hard to materialize many win-win collaborations and possible acquisitions deals, which will strengthen the core competencies of KinerjaPay in the Indonesian eCommerce and digital payment market. This endeavor will transform KinerjaPay into a much larger and significant player in the market, simply through a series of synergistic acquisitions of growing startup companies in Indonesia."

Mr. Windy Johan, the Company's CFO, commented also that, "After securing the fund and selecting the right target partners, I am confident that we can achieve exponential revenue growth as well as synergizing our operation with them to achieve cost and operational efficiency, resulting on increased profitability and ROI."

KinerjaPay enables consumers to "Pay, Play and Buy" through its secure web portal and mobile applications. Based in Indonesia, the Company provides easy and convenient payment solution while shopping online at its marketplace platform. With its current omni-channel platform, users can perform various payment services such as credit card bill payment, utility, phone bill, healthcare insurance and direct transfer to anyone at their convenience. KinerjaPay is also planning to launch other eCommerce verticals such as travel market, delivery services, and online gaming in the near future. The Company's services are available through its mobile applications and on its website at http://www.kinerjapay.com.

