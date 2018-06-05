KinerjaPay Spreads Its Wings to Cover More Unbankable Population

As FinTech start-ups and e-commerce are evolving to compete with new technological deployment, KinerjaPay strikes a balance between high innovation and direct approach to user experience. However, KinerjaPay realizes that majority of people in Indonesia still depending on cash-base transactions. According to KPMG's report on Retail Payment in Indonesia, Indonesia is the second largest cash-based economy in the world. Although only 36% of Indonesian's have bank accounts, the adoption of non-cash payments is still around 10%, which means around 150 million people are still unbanked or having limited access to formal banking system, such as credit card, money transfer, and e-payment.

Deddy Oktomeo, CEO of PT. Kinerja Pay Indonesia, subsidiary of KinerjaPay Corp., commented on the launch, "The reasons for non-participation in formal banking are obvious, the lack of trust and knowledge in technology. Our customer services team in KPOP Store will be available in person to educate users how to adopt digital technologies into daily financial activities. It includes demo of KinerjaPay's digital platform to deliver more knowledges on financial services to consumers, including electronic money application process, and bill payment."

Edwin Witarsa Ng, CEO of KinerjaPay Corp added, "As unbanked population accounts for nearly half of population in Indonesia, KinerjaPay sees this as a new great potential for the business. We plan to open at least 10 more similar concept stores nationwide within this year. These stores will bring KinerjaPay closer to its users and drive more business transactions to the Company."

About KinerjaPay

KinerjaPay enables consumers to "Pay, Play and Buy" through its secure web portal and mobile applications. Based in Indonesia, the Company provides easy and convenient payment solution while shopping online at its marketplace platform. With its current omni-channel platform, users can perform various payment services such as credit card bill payment, utility, phone bill, healthcare insurance and direct transfer to anyone at their convenience. KinerjaPay is also planning to launch other eCommerce verticals such as travel market, delivery services, and online gaming in the near future. The Company's services are available through its mobile applications and on its website at www.kinerjapay.com.

For more information, please visit our website http://www.kinerjapay.co. There you will find access to all of our past press releases and SEC filings regarding the activities discussed in this letter.

