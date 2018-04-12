Kinesiologists to Demonstrate Santos®Lite at KIN@50 Workshop

WATERLOO, Ontario, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- During the KIN@50 conference at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada on April 27-28, 2018, attendees will be able to experience a 75-minute workshop on SantosHuman Inc.'s predictive digital human modeling tool, Santos®Lite. Prof. Steve Fischer has developed and will lead "Innovations in Ergonomics—an intro to digital human modeling using Santos." Prof. Steven Fischer is a Registered Kinesiologist and Canadian Certified Professional Ergonomist.

To commemorate the inclusion of this Santos® Lite-focused workshop within the conference, workshop attendees will receive a one-year license to Santos Lite for $96, a 90 percent discount off of the current annual fee.

"Digital human modeling technology is the future of proactive ergonomics," said Dr. Steven Fischer, Assistant Professor of Kinesiology at the University of Waterloo. "This workshop will guide attendees in learning the fundamentals required to proactively, or reactively assess ergonomics hazards by using Santos®Lite, an affordable, user-friendly digital human model software."

"Often, the deployment of and education surrounding technology can be just as important as the actual development. Events like Dr. Fisher's workshop are a critical element in fully leveraging the value that tools like Santos can provide," says Dr. Tim Marler, SantosHuman's Chief Research Officer.

Santos Lite is a Windows-based program that was created to provide a valuable set of predictive digital human modeling capabilities at a budget-friendly price. It currently includes access to the world's most accurate and highly validated method of predicting exposure to risk of injury for manual material handling tasks. Its customizable predictive capabilities allow kinesiology and ergonomics practitioners to conduct critical human-centric evaluations quickly, including determining the percentage of the population capable of performing a task relative to duty cycle.

"We are honored that Prof. Fischer, one of our most active Santos® University Partners, has taken the initiative to develop and lead this hands-on Santos Lite workshop," said Steve Beck, President & CEO of SantosHuman, Inc. "The primary reason we created Santos Lite was to ensure these much-needed capabilities were available to ergonomics professionals and educators. Professor Fischer's workshop at this conference not only validates our efforts, but provides an excellent opportunity for others in his profession to see how easily our virtual human-in-the-loop solutions can estimate exposure to risk of injury for work tasks."

Upon completion of the workshop, attendees will receive a code to access Santos Lite for one year at a significant discount that is exclusive to this event.

