Kineta Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1 Multiple Ascending Dose Clinical Trial of KCP506

SEATTLE, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineta Inc, through its subsidiary Kineta Chronic Pain LLC, announced today that the first participant has been successfully dosed in a Phase 1 multiple ascending dose (MAD) clinical trial of KCP506, an investigational, first-in-class α9α10 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (nAChR) antagonist in development for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain.

The Phase 1, double blinded, placebo controlled, multiple ascending dose study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of KCP506 in healthy people. The trial is designed to enroll up to 24 participants with safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic data expected to read out in the second half of 2021. The company recently completed the single ascending dose (SAD) clinical study on KCP506.

"We are pleased to see KCP506 progress to the Phase 1 MAD clinical study after completing the single ascending dose earlier this year," said Eric Tarcha PhD, Kineta EVP Research and Development. "There is such a tremendous unmet need for patients suffering from chronic neuropathic pain conditions. We are eager to see this novel non-opioid advance through clinical trials and hope it will one day be available for these patients in need."

KCP506 may potentially be an effective treatment for many types of chronic neuropathic pain including radiculopathy, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, and diabetic neuropathy. α9α10 nAChR antagonists have demonstrated robust analgesic, anti-neuroinflammatory and neuroprotective effects across multiple preclinical chronic pain models. KCP506 offers the potential for a disease modifying therapy that may slow or halt the progression of chronic pain. The global neuropathic pain market was $6.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach to $9.9 billion by 2027.

Kineta, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company committed to developing disruptive life science technologies that address unmet patient needs. We have leveraged our expertise in immunology to advance a focused pipeline of investigational drugs in oncology and neuroscience. We actively collaborate with a broad array of private, government and industry partners to advance our innovative products. For more information on Kineta visit our website, www.kinetabio.com , follow us on Twitter at @kinetabio, LinkedIn and Like us on facebook.com/KinetaBio .

NOTICE: This document contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Kineta's and Kineta Chronic Pain, LLC's (KCP) plans for pre-clinical and clinical studies, regulatory filings, investor returns and anticipated drug effects in human subjects. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Kineta's and KCP's businesses which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation progress of drug development, ability to raise capital to fund drug development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and neither Kineta nor KCP undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release.

