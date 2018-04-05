Kineta Immuno-oncology Unveils New Data Demonstrating Tumor Immunity in Multiple Tumor Models

SEATTLE, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineta Immuno-oncology, LLC, a biotechnology company focused on developing disruptive technologies to turn cold tumors hot, recently presented new data on their RIG-I Immuno-oncology program at the Keystone Symposia on Molecular and Cellular Biology: Cancer Immunotherapy Combinations.

Dr. Peter Probst, Kineta Immuno-oncology Vice President and Head of Immunology, presented new data on the RIG-I agonist lead chemical series which activates RIG-I-dependent signaling to stimulate chemokine/cytokine production by human PBMCs, and induces direct activation of dendritic cells. The small molecule RIG-I agonists demonstrate significant reduction in tumor growth in two mouse tumor models; CT26 colon carcinoma and B16F10 melanoma.

Additionally, a newly identified RIG-I lead candidate with potent innate immune activation and immunogenic cell death (ICD) activities showing orthogonal confirmation around the lead series was presented. In tumor cells specifically, lead candidates induce the intrinsic apoptosis pathway and trigger ICD in a RIG-I dependent manner. Additionally, in vivo experiments demonstrate tumor immunity as a single dose of compound inhibits tumor growth, enhances survival and causes complete regression of tumor growth in approximately 30% of mice. Mice showing complete tumor regression were resistant to re-challenge for up to 6 months after primary tumor implantation. Animals that were responsive to drug treatment also demonstrated an increase in tumor antigen specific T cells compared to tumor bearing animals.

"These data demonstrate that Kineta's small molecule RIG-I agonists activate the innate immune response, induce ICD in tumor cells in vivo and elicit an anti-tumor memory T cell response controlling tumor growth," said Dr. Kristin Bedard, Kineta Immuno-oncology Chief Scientific Officer. "Demonstrating significant tumor regression in multiple tumor models and selecting additional drug candidates from the lead chemical series are significant advancements for the program."

Kineta, Immuno-oncology is a privately held biotech company focused on developing disruptive technologies that shift the paradigm in cancer treatment by turning cold tumors hot. Our research and development is centered around small molecule innate immune activators of the RIG-I pathway. This novel pathway has been largely unexploited for drug discovery. Activating innate immune pathways can cause direct tumor killing and an anti-tumor immune response. Kineta Immuno-oncology was established in 2016. Our novel technology was originally discovered through the innate immune screening platform developed by Kineta, Inc.. For more information, please visit our website at www.kinetaimmuno-oncology.com .

Keystone Symposia on Molecular and Cellular Biology (www.keystonesymposia.org) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Silverthorne, Colorado, USA that convenes open, peer-reviewed conferences across a broad range of the life sciences. Scientific content for each conference is organized by volunteer scientists who are experts in their respective fields and who also select program speakers, with guidelines from Keystone Symposia to encourage fresh and diverse participation. The conference Cancer Immunotherapy: Combinations (www.keystonesymposia.org/18C5) will specifically cover the most critical topics regarding how patients with cancer will receive immunotherapy as part of their treatment regimen. This meeting is also aimed to help address the gaps in knowledge of how and when to combine therapies, and how to integrate immunotherapy into current standard-of-care or novel targeted therapy approaches – both preclinical and clinical.

NOTICE: This document contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Kineta Immuno-oncology's plans for pre-clinical and clinical studies, regulatory filings, and anticipated drug effects in human subjects. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Kineta Immuno-oncology's business which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation progress of drug development, ability to raise capital to fund drug development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Kineta Immuno-oncology undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release.

Contact Jacques Bouchy

192875@email4pr.com

(206) 378-0400

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kineta-immuno-oncology-unveils-new-data-demonstrating-tumor-immunity-in-multiple-tumor-models-300624777.html

SOURCE Kineta Immuno-oncology, LLC

Related Links

https://www.kinetaimmuno-oncology.com

