Kineta Invited to Participate at October 2019 Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineta, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology, neuroscience and biodefense announced today that Kineta has been invited to participate at multiple investor conferences in October 2019. Shawn Iadonato, Kineta Chief Executive Officer, and members of the executive management team will provide a corporate overview at the following conferences:

Solebury Trout Private Company Showcase

Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00AM Eastern time at Davis Polk & Wardwell, LLP in New York

BIO Investor Forum

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10:00AM Pacific time at The Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, CA

Family Office & Private Wealth Management Forum West

Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 12:20PM Pacific time at the Napa Valley Marriott Hotel & Spa in Napa, CA

Kineta, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company committed to developing disruptive life science technologies that address unmet patient needs. We have leveraged our expertise in immunology to advance a focused pipeline of investigational drugs in oncology, neuroscience and biodefense. We actively collaborate with a broad array of private, government and industry partners to advance our innovative products. For more information on Kineta visit our website, www.kinetabio.com , follow us on Twitter at @kinetabio, LinkedIn and Like us on facebook.com/KinetaBio .

NOTICE: This document contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Kineta's and Kineta Immuno-Oncology's plans for pre-clinical and clinical studies, regulatory filings, investor returns and anticipated drug effects in human subjects. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Kineta's and Kineta Immuno-Oncology's businesses which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation progress of drug development, ability to raise capital to fund drug development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and neither Kineta nor Kineta Immuno-Oncology undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release.

