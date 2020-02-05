Kineta Invited to Participate at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference

SEATTLE, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineta, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology, neuroscience and biodefense announced today that Kineta's management team has been invited to participate at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference. Craig W. Philips, President, will provide a corporate overview at the conference which is being held February 10-11 at the Marriott Marquis in New York. Now in its 22nd year, the BIO CEO & Investor Conference is one of the largest independent investor conferences focused on established and emerging publicly traded and select private biotech companies.

Kineta, Inc.

Presentation Details

Date: Tuesday, February 11th

Time: 10:00 AM, Eastern Time

Location: New York Marriott Marquis

Kineta, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company committed to developing disruptive life science technologies that address unmet patient needs. We have leveraged our expertise in innate immunity and immunology to advance a focused pipeline of investigational drugs in oncology, neuroscience and biodefense. We actively collaborate with a broad array of private, government and industry partners to advance our innovative products. For more information on Kineta visit our website, www.kinetabio.com , follow us on Twitter at @kinetabio, LinkedIn and Like us on facebook.com/KinetaBio.

NOTICE: This document contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Kineta's and its affiliates' plans for pre-clinical and clinical studies, regulatory filings, investor returns and anticipated drug effects in human subjects. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Kineta's and its subsidiaries' businesses which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation progress of drug development, ability to raise capital to fund drug development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and neither Kineta nor its affiliates undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release.

Contact:

Jacques Bouchy

233729@email4pr.com

(206) 378-0400

SOURCE Kineta, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.kinetabio.com

