Kineta Invited to Participate at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference

SEATTLE, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineta, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology, neuroscience and biodefense announced today that Kineta's management team has been invited to participate at Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA. Shawn Iadonato, Kineta Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate overview on Monday, March 2nd at 2:00-2:25 PM, Eastern Time at the Boston Marriott Copley Place.

Kineta, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company committed to developing disruptive life science technologies that address unmet patient needs. We have leveraged our expertise in immunology and innate immunity to advance a focused pipeline of investigational drugs in oncology, neuroscience and biodefense. We actively collaborate with a broad array of private, government and industry partners to advance our innovative products. For more information on Kineta visit our website, www.kinetabio.com , follow us on Twitter at @kinetabio, LinkedIn and Like us on facebook.com/KinetaBio

NOTICE: This document contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Kineta's and its affiliates' plans for pre-clinical and clinical studies, regulatory filings, investor returns and anticipated drug effects in human subjects. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Kineta's and its subsidiaries' businesses which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation progress of drug development, ability to raise capital to fund drug development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and neither Kineta nor its affiliates undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release.

