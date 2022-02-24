Kineta Invited to Participate in the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Virtual Conference

SEATTLE, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineta, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology, announced today that the company will participate in Cowen's 42nd Annual Health Care Conference which is taking place virtually on March 7 - 9, 2022. Members of Kineta's management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. The conference incorporates presentations, fireside chats and innovative panel discussions hosted by members of the Cowen research team that focus on various aspects of the health care industry.

Kineta is a clinical stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop next generation immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. We have leveraged our expertise in innate immunity to develop first or best-in-class immunotherapies that address the major challenges with current cancer therapy. For more information on Kineta visit our website, www.kinetabio.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

