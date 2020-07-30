Kineta Invited to Present at August 2020 Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineta, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology, neuroscience and biodefense announced today that Kineta will be presenting at multiple virtual investor events in August 2020. Shawn Iadonato, Kineta Chief Executive Officer and Craig Philips, President, will present an overview of the company with a focus on its novel VISTA immuno-oncology program at the following events:

Opal Group Family Office Investment Symposium 2020

August 5th, 2020 at 9:05-9:25AM Pacific Time

MoneyShow Virtual Expo

August 5th, 2020 at 9:50 pm – 10:20AM Pacific Time

Solebury Trout Private Company Showcase

August 10, 2020 at 11:20-11:40AM Pacific time

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2020

August 11, 2020 at 8:00-8:25AM Pacific time

FORCE Family Wealth Virtual Investor Conference

August 13, 2020 at 9:00-10:00AM Pacific time

Kineta, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company committed to developing disruptive life science technologies that address unmet patient needs. We have leveraged our expertise in immunology to advance a focused pipeline of investigational drugs in oncology, neuroscience and biodefense. We actively collaborate with a broad array of private, government and industry partners to advance our innovative products. For more information on Kineta visit our website, www.kinetabio.com , follow us on Twitter at @kinetabio, LinkedIn and Like us on facebook.com/KinetaBio .

NOTICE: This document contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Kineta's and Kineta Immuno-Oncology's plans for pre-clinical and clinical studies, regulatory filings, investor returns and anticipated drug effects in human subjects. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Kineta's and Kineta Immuno-Oncology's businesses which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation progress of drug development, ability to raise capital to fund drug development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and neither Kineta nor Kineta Immuno-Oncology undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release.

