Kineta Presented Compelling Preclinical Data on its New CD27 Antibody Program at the 2021 SITC Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineta, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology, announced today the presentation of preclinical data on the company's new anti-CD27 agonist monoclonal antibody program at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Anniversary Annual Meeting, that took place November 10-14, 2021 in Washington D.C. Thierry Guillaudeux, PhD, Senior Vice President Immuno-oncology at Kineta, presented a poster revealing new binding affinity and specificity data on the company's CD27 monoclonal antibody drug candidates as well as potent agonistic activity on cellular and T cell activation assays.

"We are highly encouraged with the compelling preclinical data demonstrated with Kineta's new CD27 monoclonal antibodies" said Thierry Guillaudeux, PhD, Senior Vice President Immuno-oncology at Kineta. "CD27 is a promising cancer immunotherapy approach that can mobilize new specific tumor antigen specific T cells to drive a potent anti-tumor response with single agent efficacy as well as synergistic effects with other immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Kineta has developed a diverse set of anti-CD27 agonist antibodies. They are fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that demonstrate low nanomolar (nM) binding affinity to CD27 in humans. In preclinical studies, Kineta's selected lead anti-CD27 agonist mAbs induce T cell proliferation and secretion of cytokines involved in T cell priming and recruitment, demonstrating the ability to potentiate new anti-tumor responses. Kineta is in the final stage of lead selection and plans to nominate a clinical candidate in Q1-Q2 2022.

Key results from the SITC poster presentation:

147 fully human anti-CD27 monoclonal antibodies with unique sequences were generated

Anti-CD27 agonist assay showed strong agonist activity for 8 pre-selected anti-CD27 antibodies

Human T cell activation assay data for 5 mAbs showed increased proliferation and cytokine secretion

Further in vitro and in vivo developments are on-going to select our lead anti-CD27 agonist antibody

Presentation Details:

Title: A promising cancer immunotherapy target: Novel agonistic human antibodies against the human T-cell costimulatory receptor CD27

Date Presented: November 12-13, 2021

Presenter: Thierry Guillaudeux, PhD

Poster: Click on the link below to view the poster:



CD27 Publications - Poster Presentation at SITC 2021

