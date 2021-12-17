Kineta Presented New Preclinical Data on its Anti-CD27 Agonist Antibody Program at the ESMO Immuno-oncology Congress 2021

SEATTLE, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineta, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology, announced today the presentation of new preclinical data on the company's anti-CD27 agonist monoclonal antibody program at the virtual European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Immuno-Oncology Congress 2021, that took place December 8-11, 2021. Thierry Guillaudeux, PhD, Senior Vice President Immuno-oncology at Kineta, presented a poster revealing compelling in vitro data on the T cell activation and cytokine induction of Kineta's lead anti-CD27 agonist antibodies. Additionally, Dr. Guillaudeux presented new in vivo data demonstrating strong anti-tumor efficacy as a monotherapy in an MB49 tumor model.

"We are excited to see the robust preclinical data of our anti-CD27 agonist antibodies that was presented at ESMO," said Thierry Guillaudeux, PhD, Senior Vice President Immuno-oncology at Kineta. "These data demonstrate the potential of our future lead anti-CD27 agonist antibodies as a monotherapy. Additionally, we believe there are combinations with other immunotherapies that can provide strong synergistic efficacy and improve outcomes for patients with cancer."

Key results from the ESMO poster presentation:

Evaluated 15 leads out of 147 fully human anti-CD27 monoclonal antibodies with unique sequences

Human T cell activation assay showed strong increased in proliferation and cytokine secretion for 3 mAbs

Surrogate in vivo model with anti-mouse CD27 agonist showed significant anti-tumor response

huCD27 transgenic mice will serve as our model for further in vivo studies to select our lead anti-CD27 agonist antibody

Presentation Details:

Title: Novel fully human agonist antibodies against the T-cell costimulatory receptor CD27

shape adaptive anti-tumor immunity

Date Presented: December 8-11, 2021

Presenter: Thierry Guillaudeux, PhD

Poster: Click on the link below to view the poster:

CD27 Publications - Poster Presentation at ESMO 2021

Anti-CD27 mAb program: Kineta has developed a diverse set of anti-CD27 agonist antibodies. They are fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that demonstrate low nanomolar (nM) binding affinity to CD27 in humans. In preclinical studies, Kineta's selected lead anti-CD27 agonist mAbs induce T cell proliferation and secretion of cytokines involved in T cell priming and recruitment, demonstrating the ability to potentiate new anti-tumor responses. Kineta is in the final stage of lead selection and plans to nominate a clinical candidate in Q1-Q2 2022.

Kineta is a clinical stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop next generation immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. We have leveraged our expertise in innate immunity to develop first or best-in-class immunotherapies that address the major challenges with current cancer therapy. For more information on Kineta visit our website, www.kinetabio.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

NOTICE: This document contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Kineta's plans for pre-clinical and clinical studies, regulatory filings, investor returns and anticipated drug effects in human subjects. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Kineta's business which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation progress of drug development, ability to raise capital to fund drug development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Kineta undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release.

