Kineta Presenting at Multiple Investor Conferences in March 2021

SEATTLE, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineta, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology and neuroscience announced today that Kineta will be presenting at multiple virtual investor events in March 2021. Shawn Iadonato, Kineta Chief Executive Officer and Craig Philips, President, will present an overview of the company with a focus on its novel VISTA immuno-oncology program at the following events:

Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

March 1-4, 2021

Private company presentations

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

March 9-10, 2021

Private company presentations

Solebury Trout Virtual Spring Private Company Showcase

March 11, 2021 11:20-11:40AM Pacific

Life Science Innovation Northwest

March 30-31, 2021

Kineta, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company committed to developing disruptive life science technologies that address unmet patient needs. We have leveraged our expertise in immunology to advance a focused pipeline of investigational drugs in oncology and neuroscience. We actively collaborate with a broad array of private, government and industry partners to advance our innovative products. For more information on Kineta visit our website, www.kinetabio.com , follow us on Twitter at @kinetabio, LinkedIn and Like us on facebook.com/KinetaBio.

NOTICE: This document contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Kineta's plans for pre-clinical and clinical studies, regulatory filings, investor returns and anticipated drug effects in human subjects. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Kineta's business which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation progress of drug development, ability to raise capital to fund drug development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Kineta undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release.

Contact Jacques Bouchy

[email protected]

(206) 378-0400

