Kineta Presents Clinical Study Results of LHF-535 at the International Conference on Antiviral Research (ICAR)

SEATTLE, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineta, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies, announced today the presentation of new clinical data on LHF-535 at the International Conference on Antiviral Research (ICAR) Virtual Conference 2021. Sean Amberg, PhD, Director of Biodefense Initiatives at Kineta, presented the clinical data establishing the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic profile of LHF-535.

LHF-535 is a first-in-class small molecule antiviral in development as a therapeutic to treat Lassa fever and other viral hemorrhagic fevers of arenavirus origin. The human safety and pharmacokinetics of LHF-535 was evaluated in a Phase 1b trial in healthy volunteers, using a 14-day oral dosing regimen. A total of 24 healthy participants were enrolled in the clinical study.

Key findings from the poster presentation include the following:

LHF-535 is well tolerated

No concerning adverse events or safety issues

Pharmacokinetics are consistent with antiviral efficacy in preclinical models of Lassa fever

Clinical results support evaluation in a Lassa fever infected patient population

"As we have learned from the COVID pandemic, emerging viral outbreaks can have a tremendous impact on individuals, families and communities across the globe" said Eric Tarcha, PhD, EVP Research and Development at Kineta. "We are encouraged by these positive clinical study results for LHF-535 as there are no therapeutic options for patients infected with Lassa fever. The unmet need is tremendous both for patients in West Africa where Lassa fever is endemic as well as potentially throughout the world."

Presentation Details: Poster Title: Clinical Evaluation of Lassa Fever Antiviral LHF-535 in a 14-day Repeat Dose Study in Healthy Volunteers Date/Time: March 24, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Eastern Time Presenter: Sean Amberg, PhD

LHF-535 is a first-in-class antiviral treatment with potent activity against Lassa and other arenaviruses. It inhibits virus entry into target host cells and serves to suppress viral replication. It has demonstrated safety and efficacy in multiple preclinical models. LHF-535 is a once daily oral therapeutic. Safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics have been established in Phase 1 clinical studies in healthy volunteers. Kineta is receiving funding from the Wellcome Trust and the National Institutes of Health to advance the clinical development of LHF-535 in patients with Lassa fever and to evaluate its activity against other arenaviruses.

Kineta, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company committed to developing disruptive life science technologies that address unmet patient needs. We have leveraged our expertise in immunology and innate immunity to advance a focused pipeline of investigational drugs in oncology and neuroscience. We actively collaborate with a broad array of private, government and industry partners to advance our innovative products. For more information on Kineta visit our website, www.kinetabio.com , follow us on Twitter at @kinetabio, LinkedIn and Like us on facebook.com/KinetaBio.

NOTICE: This document contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Kineta's and its affiliates' plans for pre-clinical and clinical studies, regulatory filings, investor returns and anticipated drug effects in human subjects. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Kineta's and its subsidiaries' businesses which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation progress of drug development, ability to raise capital to fund drug development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and neither Kineta nor its affiliates undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release.

