Kineta Presents New Preclinical Data at ESMO Virtual Congress 2020 on its VISTA Antagonist Antibodies

SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineta, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology and neuroscience, announced today the presentation of new preclinical data on its VISTA antagonist antibodies at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020.

Thierry Guillaudeux, PhD, Senior Vice President Immuno-oncology at Kineta, presented the new preclinical data on the company's fully human anti-VISTA antibodies in a virtual poster presentation on December 9th, 2020. Key findings from the presentation include the following:

VISTA is highly expressed on myeloid cells granulocytes, NK and NKT cells

VISTA is also expressed at moderate levels on Treg CD4 and CD8 T cells, while CD4/CD69 activated T cells are high expressers

VISTA binds to the 5 putative receptors already identified at either neutral or acidic pH

Kineta's anti-VISTA antibodies selectively inhibit these interactions with different potencies

"The results presented at ESMO further validate VISTA as a novel innate immune target with the potential to reprogram the tumor microenvironment and improve survival for patients with cancer," said Thierry Guillaudeux. "Kineta's anti-VISTA antibodies demonstrate exceptional selectivity and potency. We have several outstanding antibodies from which to choose a lead candidate and initiate IND enabling studies in early 2021."

VISTA is a key driver of the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME) and is overexpressed on myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSC) and regulatory T cells (Tregs). It is a critical myeloid cell immune-checkpoint, and VISTA blockade can reprogram suppressive myeloid cells and reactivate antitumor immune function. Blocking VISTA activates an immune cell cascade that increases T cell effector functions to drive an efficient anti-tumor response. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that anti-VISTA antibodies mediate tumor growth inhibition when administered alone and display additive efficacy in combination with PD-(L)1 and CTLA-4 targeted therapy.

Presentation Details:

Poster Title: Highly Potent Fully Human Anti-VISTA Antibodies Efficiently Abrogate the Interaction of VISTA to its Different Putative Receptors at Different pH Date/Time: December 9, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM Central European Time Presenter: Thierry Guillaudeux, PhD

