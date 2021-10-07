Kineta Presents Preclinical Data on Its New CD27 Program at the AACR Conference on Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy

SEATTLE, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineta, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology, announced today the presentation of preclinical data on the company's new immuno-oncology program targeting CD27 at the American Association for Cancer Research Virtual Conference on Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy. Thierry Guillaudeux, PhD, Senior Vice President Immuno-oncology at Kineta, presented a poster detailing new preclinical data on the company's lead anti-CD27 agonist antibodies.

CD27 is a member of the TNF receptor superfamily and plays a critical role in T-cell activation by providing a co-stimulatory signal together with its ligand CD70. CD27 is highly expressed on naïve T cells and also provides a co-stimulatory signal for NK cell activation. A major challenge in cancer immunotherapy is T cell "exhaustion." Anti-cancer T cells, through repeated stimulation, begin to lose their cancer-fighting effector functions. Once a T cell is exhausted, further stimulation becomes ineffective. CD27 agonist immunotherapy may reprogram the immune system to generate new and more diverse populations of anticancer "memory" T cells from naïve T cells to elicit a strong anti-tumor response.

"This is a significant milestone for Kineta as we expand our pipeline with another exciting immuno-oncology antibody program," said Shawn Iadonato, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Kineta. "Our immuno-oncology strategy is to develop differentiated immunotherapies to address key mechanisms of cancer resistance including immunosuppression, exhausted T cells, and lack of tumor antigens. CD27 is a promising immunotherapy target to address exhausted T cells and restore anti-tumor T cell function."

Key results from the AACR poster presentation include the following:

147 fully human monoclonal anti-CD27 antibodies with unique sequences were generated

Kineta's anti-CD27 antibodies are highly specific and cross-react with cyno-CD27

Anti-CD27 agonist assay showed particularly strong induction for eight of the anti-CD27 antibodies

Human peripheral blood T cell activation assay showed increased proliferation and cytokine secretion

"We are encouraged with the results of our anti-CD27 antibodies as they performed exceedingly well across multiple preclinical experiments," said Thierry Guillaudeux, PhD, SVP Immuno-oncology at Kineta. "We are currently in lead selection and will nominate a clinical candidate to advance into IND-enabling studies in 2022."

Presentation Details:

Title: A promising cancer immunotherapy target: Novel fully human agonist antibodies against the human T-cell costimulatory receptor CD27

Date Presented: October 5-6, 2021

Presenter: Thierry Guillaudeux, PhD

Poster: Click on the link below to view the poster:

Kineta CD27 Poster Presentation at AACR Conference on Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy

Kineta is a clinical stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop next generation immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. We have leveraged our expertise in innate immunity to develop first or best-in-class immunotherapies that address the major challenges with current cancer therapy. For more information on Kineta visit our website, www.kinetabio.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

NOTICE: This document contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Kineta's plans for pre-clinical and clinical studies, regulatory filings, investor returns and anticipated drug effects in human subjects. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Kineta's business which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation progress of drug development, ability to raise capital to fund drug development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Kineta undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release.

