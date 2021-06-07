﻿ Kineta to Participate in "VISTA: A New Immune Checkpoint in Cancer, Autoimmunity and Beyond" Virtual Symposium

SEATTLE, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineta, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology, announced today that Thierry Guillaudeux, Ph.D., SVP Immuno-oncology at Kineta, will participate in the virtual symposium "VISTA: A New Immune Checkpoint in Cancer, Autoimmunity and Beyond," taking place on June 18, 2021.

The symposium will focus on the emerging checkpoint molecule VISTA, its function, the role it plays in several disease areas and current development programs. The event will be hosted by Randolph Noelle, Ph.D., Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Norris Cotton Cancer Center, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth; and Padmanee Sharma, M.D., Ph.D., Professor, Department of Genitourinary Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine, University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Presentation Details:

Dr. Guillaudeux will participate on the following panels during the Symposium:





Session Title: Discovery of Anti-VISTA Antibodies Date/Time: June 18, 2021 from 9:50 AM to 10:35 AM Eastern Time



Session Title: VISTA Advances into Clinical Development Date/Time: June 18, 2021 from 12:20 PM to 1:05 AM Eastern Time



To access the panel discussion please register as an attendee here: https://bit.ly/3hBzIUj

"I am pleased to participate in this exciting event," said Thierry Guillaudeux of Kineta. "VISTA is an important target that I believe has a central role in converting cold, hard-to-treat tumors into hot tumors that are more susceptible to treatment. This myeloid checkpoint has the potential to improve cancer management for patients in a variety of solid tumors."

Kineta is developing KVA12.1, a novel anti-VISTA antibody in preclinical evaluation for the treatment of solid tumors. VISTA is a key driver of the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME) and is overexpressed on myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSC) and regulatory T cells (Tregs). It is a critical myeloid cell immune-checkpoint, and VISTA blockade can reprogram suppressive myeloid cells and reactivate antitumor immune function. Blocking VISTA activates an immune cell cascade that increases T cell effector functions to drive an efficient anti-tumor response. Preclinical studies have demonstrated single agent anti-VISTA activity but also demonstrate that targeting VISTA in combination with PD-1, PD-L1 or CTLA-4 can significantly improve the efficacy of those checkpoint inhibitors.

