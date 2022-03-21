Kineta to Present Poster on Anti-CD27 Agonist Antibody Program at the AACR Annual Meeting 2022

SEATTLE, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineta, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology, announced today that it will present a poster on the company's anti-CD27 agonist antibody program at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2022, taking place April 8-13, 2022 onsite in New Orleans, LA and online. Thierry Guillaudeux, PhD, EVP Research and Development at Kineta, will be presenting new preclinical data on the company's anti-CD27 agonist antibodies in development for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors.

Presentation Details

Title: CD27 a new immuno-oncology target shaping innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune responses

Abstract Number: 5588

Presenter: Thierry Guillaudeux, PhD

Session Type: In-Person and e-Poster Presentation

Session Title: Therapeutic Antibodies 3

Session Time: April 13, 2022 9:00AM – 12:30PM Central Time

Location: Poster Section 39

CD27 is a clinically validated drug target. It is a member of the TNF receptor superfamily and plays a critical role in T-cell activation by providing a co-stimulatory signal together with its ligand CD70. CD27 is highly expressed on naïve T cells and also provides a co-stimulatory signal for NK cell activation. Kineta has developed a diverse set of anti-CD27 agonist antibodies. They are fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that demonstrate low nM binding affinity to CD27 in humans. In preclinical studies, Kineta's selected lead anti-CD27 agonist mAbs induce T cell proliferation, NK activation, and secretion of cytokines involved in T cell priming and recruitment, demonstrating the ability to potentiate new anti-tumor responses. Kineta is in the final stage of lead selection and plans to nominate a clinical candidate in mid-2022.

Kineta is a clinical stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop next generation immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. We have leveraged our expertise in innate immunity to develop first or best-in-class immunotherapies that address the major challenges with current cancer therapy. For more information on Kineta visit our website, www.kinetabio.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

