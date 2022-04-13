Kineta Unveils New Preclinical Data on its Anti-CD27 Agonist Lead Antibodies at AACR 2022

SEATTLE, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineta, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology, announced today the presentation of preclinical data on the company's anti-CD27 agonist lead antibodies at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022. Thierry Guillaudeux, PhD, EVP Research and Development at Kineta, presented the company's poster unveiling new preclinical data. Kineta is developing fully human anti-CD27 agonist antibodies for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors.

"Kineta's anti-CD27 program was developed through our innate immunity expertise and the company's proprietary PiiONEER™ platform. We have confirmed very exciting data with our lead anti-CD27 antibodies demonstrating their activity in inducing T cells as well as NK cell activation", said Dr. Guillaudeux. "We are encouraged with these preclinical data and believe that CD27 is an important immuno-oncology target for treating cancer patients with its capability of influencing both the innate and adaptive antitumor immune response."

Key results from the AACR poster presentation:

Evaluated 3 lead therapeutic antibodies from our library of 147 fully human anti-CD27 monoclonal antibodies generated in Trianni® mice.

Confirmed lead antibodies' binding potency and cross-reactivity with non-human primate CD27 but not with the murine CD27.

Lead candidates demonstrate strong agonist proprieties. They induce NK cell activation as well as T cell proliferation and activation after engagement of NFκB.

Lead antibodies will be evaluated as a single agent or in combination with other immuno-therapies in vivo in solid and hematological mouse tumor models in hCD27-KI mice.

Presentation Details

Title: CD27 a new immuno-oncology target shaping innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune responses

Abstract Number: 5588

Presenter: Thierry Guillaudeux, PhD

Session Type: In-Person and e-Poster Presentation

Session Title: Therapeutic Antibodies 3

Session Time: April 13, 2022 9:00AM – 12:30PM Central Time

Location: Poster Section 39

Anti-CD27 mAb program: Kineta has developed a diverse set of anti-CD27 agonist antibodies. They are fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that demonstrate low nanomolar (nM) binding affinity to CD27 in humans. In preclinical studies, Kineta's selected lead anti-CD27 agonist mAbs induce T cell proliferation and secretion of cytokines involved in T cell priming and recruitment, demonstrating the ability to potentiate new anti-tumor responses. Kineta is in the final stage of lead selection and plans to nominate a clinical candidate in Q2 2022.

Kineta is a clinical stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop next generation immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. We have leveraged our expertise in innate immunity to develop first or best-in-class immunotherapies that address the major challenges with current cancer therapy. For more information on Kineta visit our website, www.kinetabio.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

